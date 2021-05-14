Marlins prospects and a Yankees prospect were named players of the week

The Dominican prospect of the Marlins of Miami, Jesús Sánchez, and the prospect of the Yankees, Trevor Hauver, were named Minor League Players of the Week.

This is the Dominican Jesús Sánchez who barely had 10 games in the major leagues last season where he added his first single in 25 turns, however he was sent to the minor leagues once the 2021 season began there he has an incredible batting average of 571 with 4 home runs, 14 RBIs and 15 hits in 7 at-bats.

There is no doubt that this is one of the best Latino prospects that exist in the minor league. He is expected to have a great future ahead of him in the organization of the Marlins Miami who have plans to raise him to the majors this season after the all-star game of the MLB 2021.

Another extra-base hit for the unstoppable Jesús Sánchez pic.twitter.com/kSVJKolST7 – Fish Stripes Prospects Coverage (@FishProspects) May 8, 2021

While the Yankees Trevor Hauver, who is in Class-A doing everything, adding six home runs in just six games, 13 RBIs, 10 runs scored and a batting average of 279.

Hauver plays in the infield, is 22 years old, 6’0 feet with 225 pounds and has great projections heading to the MLB.

Some swings from Trevor Hauver, who has been tearing it up in Low-A to start the season. The third-rounder hit .556 with 6 HR, 13 RBI and 9 R over his first five games… (Via @TampaTarpons) pic.twitter.com/Pg4C4ZCjf6 – Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) May 14, 2021

How good is Jesús Sánchez?

Sánchez saw action in the Dominican league with the eastern bulls where he had to go untimely by orders of the Marlins Miami, however, left a good sign is that when he can do great things again and they deserve to play every day in LIDOM.

We are talking about a player who hits to the left and shoots to the right with 63 of height 222 pounds and 23 years old is a native of Higuey and was born on July 10, 1997.

Jesús Sánchez the prospect number 6 of the organization of the Marlins Miami’s over Jose duties among other proposed American Sanchez was signed in 2014 for the sum of $ 400,000 with the Tampa Rays shortly after he was traded to the Miami in exchange for Nick Anderson and Trevor Richards.