Marlins player leaves Mets on the field with giant home run

The middleman of the Miami Marlins, Garret cooper, left on the terrain on Saturday afternoon at the New York Mets, after a hitting piece with the style that characterized the legendary Sammy Sosa, after hitting a home run.

After the Marlins and Mets, to get tied 1-1 on the scoreboard for the ninth inning, during Saturday’s match MLB, as part of the second meeting of a series between both sides agreed to three games, Garret cooper took on the winning roll, hitting a two-round home run in the ninth inning.

The aforementioned home run, which gave victory this Saturday to the Marlins on the Mets, with a score of 3-1, connected by Garret cooper, also brought in Brian Anderson from first base as a RBI form for a 428-foot home run.

Fruit, of this homer, that ended up giving the victory to the Marlins in the day of MLB, Garret cooper adapted the symbolic base run of Sammy Sosa, who while heading to first base, was taking momentum jumps, while running sideways, a style well known in the legendary former player of the Big leagues, as well as Nelson Cruz during the World Baseball Classic in 2017.

VIDEO:

KING, PERIODT pic.twitter.com/Cd3yMDWs7b – Miami Marlins (@Marlins) May 22, 2021

After this home run to put the Mets on the ground, the Marlins They are 21-24 in games won and lost, respectively, while the Mets are 21-18 in the current season of MLB, which began on April 1.

COLLECTION OF THE WHOLE MATCH: