Marlins overtake Braves with Alcántara from the mound – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI.- Dominican starter Sandy Alcantara worked five innings, shortstop Jazz Chisholm Jr. drove in two runs, including the win, and the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3.

En route to victory, Alcantara (4-5) allowed five hits and two touchdowns, gave away two bases and struck out six enemy batters.

Alcantara threw 97 pitches, 62 of which traveled to the strike zone and posted a 3.39 ERA after facing 25 batters.

In the fourth inning, Chisholm Jr. singled to left field and drove in two touchdowns, including the one that marked the Marlins’ final lead.

The loss was carried by starter Charlie Morton (5-3) in four innings.