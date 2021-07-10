Marlins hit Ronald Acuña Jr. again and he got upset

History repeats itself, again. The Miami Marlins team once again hit the Venezuelan of the Braves, Ronald Acuña Jr., This situation is already repetitive in the baseball of the Big leagues (MLB)

The Braves visited the city of Miami this Friday and again Ronald Acuña Jr. He was punished with a ball by the Marlins, repeating what he did a week ago when Pablo López hit his countryman in the MLB.

This rivalry Acuna Jr. and Marlins we have been watching her for several years in the MLB, but today did cause discomfort in the Venezuelan outfielder who was calmed by the umpire of the commitment and the rival receiver.

Here is the pitch:

Ronald Acuña. Here we go again. @ Marlins | #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/UFplpM3gZC – Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) July 10, 2021

Another hit from the Marlins if it makes us think something wrong and believe that the actions against the player of the Braves, that continues to be news every time he faces the “fish” in the MLB.

Ronald Acuña Jr. This time he was quite annoyed and several players from both the Marlins and Braves left the bank to calm this situation with repeats this 2021 in the Big leagues.

An 82 miles per hour launch by Anthony Bender was the one that impacted the humanity of the Venezuelan Braves and without a doubt, this will give more indications for the Venezuelan to continue enjoying each hit against this organization in the MLB.