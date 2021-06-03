Marlins have activated the Venezuelan Eliéser Hernández

The Marlins from Miami activated the Venezuelan Eliéser Hernandez from the injured list in the 2021 season of the Big leagues – MLB.

After spending 60 days disabled, the Miami right-hander returned to action today to pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Los Angeles. Big leagues.

Hernandez, who has barely been able to throw 2.1 thirds with the uniform of the Marlins In the 2021 harvest, he will seek to stay healthy and contribute to the victories for a possible classification of his franchise to the Playoffs of the big top.

Notably Eliéser Hernandez He hasn’t pitched since April 2 of this year, as he left with a bicep swelling that ultimately required a two-month absence. It was a disappointing start to the year for a pitcher who earned a spot in the Los Angeles’ rotation. Marlins from Miami in the MLB.

After being activated, the Venezuelan will be able to continue demonstrating why he earned a place in the team led by Don Mattingly at the Big Show.