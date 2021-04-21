Marlins call Venezuelan Sandy León to the Major Leagues

The team of Marlins from Miami, announced today who got on the roster of Major League Baseball – MLB, to the Venezuelan receiver Sandy Leon.

Following the placement of Jorge Alfaro on the disabled list, the Marlins made the decision made the decision to call the Big leagues from the alternate site to the Venezuelan Sandy Leon, who came to this organization last offseason.

Sandy Leon, who did not make the team in the last Spring Training, will have his chance to return to the MLB and demonstrate now with the Marlins all of his experience, which led him to win a World Series championship with the Boston Red Sox.

Lion will seek with this opportunity to demonstrate to Marlins that it was a mistake to send him to the alternate team camp at the start of the campaign MLB, being a mask with a lot of experience and level in the best baseball in the world.

Here is the report:

Today’s roster update presented by @UMiamiHealth: pic.twitter.com/du3MEQ8yHv – Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 21, 2021

What’s more, Sandy Leon when activated with Marlins, will join Miguel Rojas, Jesús Aguilar, Pablo López and Elieser Hernández as the Venezuelan players who are active in the MLB with this Miami organization.

For life in the MLB, Leon he has 267 hits, 27 home runs and 127 RBIs, hitting .216