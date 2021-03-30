Marlene Favela’s ex publicly apologizes to his first wife

Entertainment

In an emotional post, the Australian businessman apologizes to Hannah for the mistakes he made in the past, acknowledges that it took him a long time – and losses – to realize his bad behavior.

“Hannah, I am so sorry for all the pain that I caused you with my selfish and arrogant behavior at the time. It has taken me many years and many losses to wake up. I am deeply sorry for hurting you, please accept my apology. We have a lot to talk about, ”says Marlene Favela’s ex.

George Seely offers his help to his ex-wife. (Instagram / George Seely.)

In the following post, Seely offers to help her with Remy and Gabriel if necessary: ​​”Hannah: if you need help with the children, let me know. I would love to,” says the businessman in another publication in which, by the way, comments are off.