Marlene Favela says goodbye to her brother

Marlene Favela faces a difficult time in her life once again. The actress who will soon be on the small screen with La Desalmada, shared a heartfelt message that took her followers by surprise due to the heartbreaking nature. Apparently, Marlene’s heart is dyed in mourning again, this time for her brother.

© @ marlenefavela Marlene Favela said goodbye to her brother

“Today I say goodbye to you my dear brother, may our father illuminate your path and God receive you with open arms,” ​​he wrote in one of his stories on Instagram in which he also published a photo of his childhood with his father and brother . Without giving more details, the actress shared the image decorated with a white dove and the word “Amen.”

It was in June 2018 when the also model fired her father, Don Felipe Favela. Always reserved with her personal life, Marlene did not want to reveal the reasons for the death, although she publicly said goodbye to him with a nice message on social networks.

Marlene Favela’s other farewell

Last May, the actress said goodbye to a great friend, whose death she mourned and honored with a beautiful memory. “Goodbye my beloved friend Giovanny,” he noted next to a photo with his good friend.

© @ marlenefavela The actress just said goodbye to a great friend

Her followers filled her with messages with encouragement and support to face these difficult times. A detail that they could have with her now that she has said goodbye to her dear brother.

