Mexican presenter and actress Marlene Favela poses in the press room during the Latin Grammy Awards ceremony that takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada (USA). . / Andrew Gombert / Archive

(ANDREW GOMBERT /)

Mexico, Jun 15 . .- Mexican soap opera actress Marlene Favela announced through a video on her social networks the truth about the separation she is going through with her husband, Australian businessman George Seely, and announced that the divorce it was not due to his return to the artistic medium.

« My relationship did not end because I wanted to return to the middle of the show. I want to clarify, I would never have put my family at risk for any job or that my husband did not think so, » the actress explained.

In the video, Favela announced that it is true that she asked for a divorce and that, although she usually does not usually explain her personal life, it seemed relevant to clarify so much controversy and stop the lies about their relationship.

The actress assured that the love she had for Seely and her relatives was very great and that the situation they both are going through recently does not generate bad feelings towards him.

« I will never speak ill of my daughter’s father, he is a man that I respect, that I loved very much and married him, they will never hear my mouth speak ill of this person, » he said and assured that he has no intention of fighting for the custody of his daughter and that she would be the one who would take care of her financially in its entirety.

The protagonist of « Wild Cat » (2002) decided to make a video explaining the doubts about their separation after several weeks seeing rumors in various media that her husband had abandoned her and even that she had neglected the marriage after being a mother. .

« I want to tell you that I am separated, I did ask for a divorce and I want to share this with you because I do not think that things will continue to be invented, » he said in his publication, adding that he is not going to make any other statement on the subject.

And precisely with this explanation, published on his Facebook, he ditches the rumors assuring that he wants his daughter Bella, who recently turned seven months old, « to grow up happy, surrounded by love next to her parents » even if they no longer live in the same house.

Likewise, she wished her still husband, whom she married in 2017, « the greatest of blessings and that she have a full and happy life because if he is happy, my daughter will also be very happy, » she finished.

