Marlene Favela returns to television – El Sol de México

Marlene Favela returns to the small screen after two years, to share a story full of drama with Livia Brito and Marjorie de Sousa in the new telenovela La desalmada, produced by José Alberto Güero Castro.

This is Castro’s fifth telenovela in which the Sonoran actress works, having previously participated in Pasión y poder (2016) and Por amar sin ley (2019).

“In this plot they are going to make my life impossible, I will not be antagonistic; but the one that spends almost suffering at the expense of the bad guys and the bad guys. That is, I am good and I will live vicissitudes in this country melodrama of love and revenge ”.

Favela, two-year-old mother of Bella, has distributed her time very well since last March, when the recordings began, to date and with locations in an old Mexican hacienda.

“When I perform on the Televisa San Ángel forum, I leave my daughter at home and when I go to the location if I take her. This is because it is very difficult to get rid of what I love the most in this life, which is Bella and what I always seek is to spend as much time as possible with her, without ceasing to study my lines of text of my character ”.

La desalmada, starring Livia Brito and José Ron, had its premiere on July 5 at 9:30 p.m. on Canal Las Estrellas. Also noteworthy are the performances of Eduardo Santamaría, Azela Robinson and the actor Francisco Gattorno, who endorse the central protagonists with their work and experience in soap operas and soap operas.