Marlene Favela lived infidelity with her husband, reveal how she discovered it | Instagram

The actress Marlene Favela she finally separated from her husband, the Australian George Seely a few weeks ago and although other versions have been handled, the bottom line is that the artist uncovered an infidelity in their relationship.

The controversy has revolved around the relationship of the actress Marlene Favela, after the abrupt separation with her husband, George Seely after allegedly not receiving her support to continue her acting career.

However, the reality It could be another, after close sources assure that it was infidelity on the part of the Australian, which definitively fractured the relationship.

An anonymous source came out to deny the versions of the actress and gave the real reasons why the separation occurred.

The alleged version came from the magazine Tv Notas, who was in charge of contacting a former partner of the entrepreneur who asked to remain anonymous, however, allegedly told the truth about what had happened to Marlene and GeorgeHe himself pointed out that this is not the first time he has done this to a woman.

Marlene is the third wife that George throws with a baby, and before they were married, the source pointed out, she knew that he abandoned his two previous wives and left them with everything and children. He thought that with her he would be different and he did not want to give credit to the rumors, until he lived it in his own flesh, indicates the alleged source.

They were living in Los Angeles and after giving birth to their baby girl (October 2019), Marlene was in postpartum quarantine, like any other woman; he asked her to have sex, but she did not want to because she was not ready yet, so George looked for other women; I tell you that he is a womanizer and scoundrel.

The source assures that Marlene he realized who he was George finally finding him in bed with another, after returning after thinking about going out to the supermarket.

She yelled at him to get out of the house, the woman obviously ran away and they were arguing for a long time until George asked for forgiveness, justifying himself most cynically, because he told her that he was a man and he had needs, but that he would not return. happen.

However, he points out that in the face of the refusal of Marlene to forgive him, George He neither begged nor asked for another opportunity, he just said: « Okay, stay in Mexico, I will see the girl whenever I can, to which he returned to Australia and empowered some solo trips. »