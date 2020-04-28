Marlene Favela is abandoned by her husband after becoming parents | Instagram

Actress Marlene Favela and her husband, Australian businessman George Seely suffer a severe crisis currently, so it is rumored that left her after becoming a father two years married.

Apparently not everything is rosy, because despite the couple she seemed to be very in love, a friend of the actress assured that the problems began to arise after her daughter was born.

Apart from that, he also pointed out that what most distanced the couple was the her desire to return to record soap operas.

It may interest you: Cynthia Klitbo is attacked in a market for claiming healthy distance

It all exploded about two months ago, which was when Marlene asked him to take time to face this crisis in their marriage and find out if they still want to be together. They had always had problems, but everything got worse after the birth of their daughter, “she said.

Many times it happens that when they become mothers they neglect everything The one around her to be attentive to the baby and it seems that was what happened with Marlene.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Marlene wanted so much to be a mother that she neglected her marriage, and he began to feel that she no longer cared for him as before, since she only dedicated herself to her daughter, ”she said.

In December of last year, the actress she asked her husband to return to MexicoBut he was very upset because in his culture the woman is only a housewife and does not work.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

As soon as they arrived in Mexico, they started looking for Marlene for interviews, they invited her to programs and he couldn’t stand it; They had a very strong fight, he took his things and left, he left her, ”said Marlene’s friend.

That was how the friend confessed that George already I had deleted all the photos on social networks where he dated Marlene.

You can also read: Paty Christmas asks celebrities to respect her controversial statements

So right now she is the one who is responsible to support his daughter, because Seely is not as solvent as you might think.

Marlene is the one who takes charge, in addition he later told her that she was losing projects or that she needed something to invest, and Marlene was the one who gave her money. Besides, he has never been responsible for his children, “he added.

.