Marlene Favela, happy at her daughter’s ‘first’ graduation

Bella Seely is about to turn two years old, but she already has one of her first academic achievements. And, of course, her mother, Marlene Favela, is more than proud to witness one of the most important moments of the little girl. This week, the girl graduated ‘for the first time’ from the school that Mom takes her to for better mental and social development at an early age.

© @ marlenefavelaBella with her first school diploma

Marlene shared the moment when her daughter received the diploma, a document with great meaning for the proud mother and, of course, the little one. “Your first graduation 👩‍🎓 CONGRATULATIONS ❤️”, wrote the actress next to the photo. “Get ready princess @bellaseely_ this is just beginning! I LOVE YOU FOREVER AND FOREVER 🌷 ”, he added about the academic journey that Bella still has ahead of her, years in which she will meet great friends and learn about the world and life always hand in hand with her mother.

How fast time goes by

Bella will soon be two years old, and through her mother’s words she posted on social media how happy she is and the difference in her life after this school year. “My first graduation 👩‍🎓. Thanks to my beautiful teachers, I learned a lot, I played a lot, I discovered a thousand things and now I have little friends! I love my school, I arrived when I didn’t know how to walk and now I’m even dancing 💫 ”, you can read along with a nice video of the little girl.

In the clip you can see Bella hand in hand with her teachers walking through the schoolyard, learning to paint, identify shapes and figures, play a lot and, of course, modeling the beautiful outfits that mom chose for each of them! your school days!

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.