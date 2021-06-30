Marlén Esparza and Ibeth Zamora agree to revenge for this year

It seems that the now new women’s flyweight monarch, Marlén Esparza, and the Mexican, Ibeth Zamora, They agreed to a rematch for this same year. This after the controversial result that occurred in his contest.

The newly crowned WBC world champion, Marlén Esparza, was linked in the traditional “Mártes de Café” to talk about the triumph he had over the Mexican, Ibeth Zamora, whom he defeated by unanimous decision.

The new champion assured that that night she was a better fighter and she showed it in each of the rounds.

He commented that he has no problem giving a rematch to Ibeth, But this time the Mexican must understand that she is the champion and must prepare for another great war, because now that she has conquered the green and gold belt of the WBC, he will not let anything or anyone take it from him.

Marlén, who was also an Olympic medalist, assured that having the belt of the WBC It is the greatest pride for her, because she always dreamed of that title and wearing the colors green and gold.

Ibeth, that she was also a guest at this conference, she was forceful in saying that it hurt her a lot to lose the title; However, she said she was happy with the response from the public because even though it was her first time in the USA people recognized her dedication and that is very valuable to her.

Taking advantage of the connection with Marlén, Ibeth I congratulate her on the fight they put up and also reiterated her desire for a rematch before the end of the year.

In this point Marlén She was emphatic in saying that this rematch will take place and that she has no problem traveling anywhere in the world to make it happen.

Finally the president of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaimán, congratulated both boxers, as they are great representatives of the body and women’s boxing that deserve to be at the top.

Show Player