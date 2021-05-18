Marlaska assures that they have already “returned 2,700 of the 6,000 people who have arrived from Morocco”

Government avoid criticizing Morocco after the arrival in the last 24 hours of thousands of irregular migrants to Ceuta. The Executive maintains that the causes of this crisis can be multiple and that they are still being analyzed, and avoids establishing a relationship between the apparent inaction of the Moroccan authorities in border control and the diplomatic crisis that the entry has generated, in a La Rioja hospital, owned by Brahim Ghali, leader of the Polisario Front, which has already provoked the Moroccan protest.

In the press conference after the Council of Ministers, the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, affirmed that the Government “is putting all the necessary means” to “protect the integrity of the borders.” and proceed to the “immediate return” of people who have illegally reached Spanish soil. Marlaska promised “forcefulness”, recalled that 200 extra police and civil guards have already been sent – in addition to the 1,100 who are permanently on the ground – and affirmed that “2,700 people have already been returned” of the thousands who have arrived. .

“We are putting all the means to give back to the people who are arriving in Ceuta in the last hours. Ceuta is in Spain like Madrid, Seville or Barcelona and we are being forceful in defending our borders. We are displacing reinforcements, specialized agents to expedite all return procedures and 2,700 people have already been returned, “the minister emphasized.

However, to questions from journalists, avoided commenting on the causes of this crisis. He said that “there are many circumstances,” both “socio-economic” of a “structural” nature and derived from the pandemic. “[Las causas] They are very complex, “insisted Marlaska, who, when asked about the Ghali episode, did not want to assess” issues “that do not affect the current situation” at all or very little. “We are conducting an analysis of what happened and we are going to be prudent in the conclusions “, settled.

Montero also insisted that the causes are “multiple” and that there are “different elements and factors” that may be marking the “intensity” of the migratory wave, and faced with repeated questions from the press about Ghali, he limited himself to saying that Spain “serves people who have humanitarian problems or who need to use our resources,” although he refrained from even pronouncing the name of the polisario leader, about whom there is an open cause in the National Court.

Regarding the contacts with Morocco, the Executive spokeswoman pointed out that the talks are taking place in the field of “high diplomacy” and said that this forces her to be “cautious”, while the minister said that “Of course they are talking to the Moroccan authorities” to expedite returns. Marlaska also assured that when the analysis of the causes of this crisis concludes, “conclusions” will be drawn and “better coordination” with the neighboring country will be sought.

The Government also focused on the fact that the Ceuta border is “a border of the European Union”, so the community authorities must have “knowledge” of the situation and “determination” to “help resolve the conflict”, according to Montero. In any case, he ruled out that exceptional mechanisms are going to be activated, such as the solidarity clause, which would imply that the rest of the EU countries provide resources to solve the crisis.

Finally, the Government spokesperson wanted to launch a “clear and resounding” message against “xenophobic messages” that encourage “hatred or fear” of the population, and He asked all political leaders for “prudence and a sense of state” so as not to generate “nerves” or “tension”. Along the same lines, Minister Marlaska promised that the Executive will apply the same “belligerence” that it uses to defend the borders in the persecution of hate speech. Minutes later, President Sánchez confirmed, in an institutional statement without questions, that he has already contacted the president of the PP and leader of the opposition, Pablo Casado, to inform him of the situation.