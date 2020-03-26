SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 15: Markus Perz of Brazil weighs in during the UFC Fight Night Blachowicz v Jacare Weigh-Ins at Ibirapuera Gymnasium on November 15, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider / Zuffa LLC via .)

How Dana White revealed yesterday afternoon, UFC is working to reschedule all the fights postponed by the pandemic of the coronavirus. The events of London, Columbus and Portland they were canceled.

Brazilian Markus Perez, who faced Alessio Di Chirico has his fight rescheduled on the undercard of UFC Dublin.

The change was reported by Combat.com this Wednesday afternoon.

Perez, is alternating between wins and losses after his debut in UFC. The Brazilian comes from losing in front Wellington Turnan by unanimous decision in UFC Sao Paulo. Before that fight, he ended up Anthony Hernandez in UFC Fortaleza.

Say Chirico, you are in a critical situation. The Italian is coming off a two-game losing streak. In his last fight, he lost forehead Makhmud Muradov by unanimous decision in UFC Copenhagen.

The fighter of Gloria Fight Center He hasn’t won since July 2018, when he beat Julian Marquez by decision divided into TUF 27 Finale.

UFC Dublin will be held on August 15 at the 3 Arena from Dublin, Ireland.