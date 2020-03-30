The manager of the Red Bull Academy proposed the idea to the team leadership

Its objective? Immunize your wards as soon as possible

Helmut Marko’s latest crazy idea is not a joke: the Red Bull adviser proposed to the dome to organize a camp to infect all their coronavirus pilots as soon as possible so that they would be immune and start the season as soon as possible.

It seems like a joke of April 1, April Fool’s Day in several countries in Europe, but it is not. Marko has admitted that he proposed to the Red Bull leadership to bring together all of its drivers, both juniors and Formula 1 drivers, in a camp to infect each other with coronaviruses so that they can overcome the virus as soon as possible.

“We have four Formula 1 drivers and eight to ten juniors, the plan was to go to camp with the whole group. This way they can work physically and mentally during this period and they could also get infected. It would be something exclusively positive because they are young and therefore strong, “said Marko yesterday on Austrian television program ORF ‘Sport am Sonntag’.

“In my little circle we discussed it first, but I can’t say they received it positively,” adds Marko.

These words come from the same person who in early March was scandalized by the hysteria over the rapid spread of the virus, which has already claimed the lives of more than 33,000 people.

Marko proposed this camp after recommending Verstappen, who is terrified by the situation in his house, to become infected, since Helmut himself is sure that he has overcome the virus and assures that it is not so bad.

Marko’s words hurt especially in Italy and Spain, European countries that are suffering the most from coronavirus casualties, with more than 10,000 and more than 6,000 deaths respectively.

