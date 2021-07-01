Marko warns that there could be a greater dominance of Red Bull in Austria

Red Bull and Max Verstappen won the Styrian Grand Prix in a dominant way, and Helmut Marko, a sports advisor to the Milton Keynes team, believes it could be the same in race two this weekend, perhaps even a little more dominant.

“The track remains the same, the cars remain the same. The only thing that changes is the tires,” he told ServusTV.

Pirelli brought in even softer tires than the previous week for the second race at the Red Bull Ring, which should suit Red Bull, as in the previous week they noted that they were better than Mercedes when it came to tire wear.

According to Marko, they could have been out another ten laps after rival Lewis Hamilton pitted. “So I guess with the softer tires we can exercise the same dominance, or maybe even more,” said the Austrian.

In addition, there is another factor that could help Verstappen and Red Bull on Sunday: the stands will be packed again. “The Dutch come. That’s when Max goes a second faster,” he said. Marko to Sky Sports with a smile.

Also read:

A further extension of the world championship lead would also be important from Marko’s point of view. Red Bull is currently 40 points ahead of Mercedes, but Verstappen is only 18 points clear of Hamilton in the drivers’ championship.

Although Mercedes has failed to win in the last four races, Marko knows that will change: “There are circuits where Mercedes will be strong again. I’m afraid Silverstone is one of them,” he said.

“The objective is that we build a cushion (of points) halfway and, when we cannot win, finish second in the way of Hamilton. And so on until the end,” said the Austrian. He also knows that only eight of the 23 scheduled races have been completed. “So we are a long way from any championship prediction or something.”

Gallery: Thursday’s photos of the Austrian F1 Grand Prix

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

Haas pitstop practice

1/50

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Otmar Szafnauer, Aston Martin F1 Team Principal and CEO

2/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

3/50

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1

4/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Aston Martin AMR21 mirror detail

5/50

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes Lando Norris, McLaren during the press conference

6/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes during the press conference

7/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes during the press conference

8/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin during the press conference

9/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin during the press conference

10/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Lando Norris, McLaren during the press conference

11/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin during the press conference

12/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin during the press conference

13/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin during the press conference

14/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri during the press conference

15/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri during the press conference

16/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri during the press conference

17/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri during the press conference

18/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri during the press conference

19/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri during the press conference

20/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Nicholas Latifi, Williams during the press conference

21/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Nicholas Latifi, Williams during the press conference

22/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Nicholas Latifi, Williams during the press conference

23/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Nicholas Latifi, Williams during the press conference

24/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Nicholas Latifi, Williams during the press conference

25/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing during the press conference

26/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing during the press conference

27/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing during the press conference

28/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing during the press conference

29/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing during the press conference

30/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing during the press conference

31/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes during the press conference

32/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes during the press conference

33/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes during the press conference

34/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes during the press conference

35/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes during the press conference

36/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Lando Norris, McLaren during the press conference

37/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Lando Norris, McLaren during the press conference

38/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing during the press conference

39/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing during the press conference

40/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing during the press conference

41/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

George Russell, Williams during the press conference

42/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

George Russell, Williams during the press conference

43/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

George Russell, Williams during the press conference

44/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

George Russell, Williams Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren during the press conference

45/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 during the press conference

46/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 during the press conference

47/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 during the press conference

48/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 during the press conference

49/50

Photo de: FIA Pool

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 during the press conference

50/50

Photo de: FIA Pool