Marko warns that there could be a greater dominance of Red Bull in Austria

Red Bull and Max Verstappen won the Styrian Grand Prix in a dominant way, and Helmut Marko, a sports advisor to the Milton Keynes team, believes it could be the same in race two this weekend, perhaps even a little more dominant.
“The track remains the same, the cars remain the same. The only thing that changes is the tires,” he told ServusTV.
Pirelli brought in even softer tires than the previous week for the second race at the Red Bull Ring, which should suit Red Bull, as in the previous week they noted that they were better than Mercedes when it came to tire wear.
According to Marko, they could have been out another ten laps after rival Lewis Hamilton pitted. “So I guess with the softer tires we can exercise the same dominance, or maybe even more,” said the Austrian.
In addition, there is another factor that could help Verstappen and Red Bull on Sunday: the stands will be packed again. “The Dutch come. That’s when Max goes a second faster,” he said. Marko to Sky Sports with a smile.
Also read:
A further extension of the world championship lead would also be important from Marko’s point of view. Red Bull is currently 40 points ahead of Mercedes, but Verstappen is only 18 points clear of Hamilton in the drivers’ championship.
Although Mercedes has failed to win in the last four races, Marko knows that will change: “There are circuits where Mercedes will be strong again. I’m afraid Silverstone is one of them,” he said.
“The objective is that we build a cushion (of points) halfway and, when we cannot win, finish second in the way of Hamilton. And so on until the end,” said the Austrian. He also knows that only eight of the 23 scheduled races have been completed. “So we are a long way from any championship prediction or something.”
Gallery: Thursday’s photos of the Austrian F1 Grand Prix
Click on the arrows to scroll through the images
Haas pitstop practice
1/50
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Otmar Szafnauer, Aston Martin F1 Team Principal and CEO
2/50
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
3/50
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1
4/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Aston Martin AMR21 mirror detail
5/50
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes Lando Norris, McLaren during the press conference
6/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes during the press conference
7/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes during the press conference
8/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin during the press conference
9/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin during the press conference
10/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Lando Norris, McLaren during the press conference
11/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin during the press conference
12/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin during the press conference
13/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin during the press conference
14/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri during the press conference
15/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri during the press conference
16/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri during the press conference
17/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri during the press conference
18/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri during the press conference
19/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri during the press conference
20/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Nicholas Latifi, Williams during the press conference
21/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Nicholas Latifi, Williams during the press conference
22/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Nicholas Latifi, Williams during the press conference
23/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Nicholas Latifi, Williams during the press conference
24/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Nicholas Latifi, Williams during the press conference
25/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing during the press conference
26/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing during the press conference
27/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing during the press conference
28/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing during the press conference
29/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing during the press conference
30/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing during the press conference
31/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes during the press conference
32/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes during the press conference
33/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes during the press conference
34/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes during the press conference
35/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes during the press conference
36/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Lando Norris, McLaren during the press conference
37/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Lando Norris, McLaren during the press conference
38/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing during the press conference
39/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing during the press conference
40/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing during the press conference
41/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
George Russell, Williams during the press conference
42/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
George Russell, Williams during the press conference
43/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
George Russell, Williams during the press conference
44/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
George Russell, Williams Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren during the press conference
45/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 during the press conference
46/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 during the press conference
47/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 during the press conference
48/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 during the press conference
49/50
Photo de: FIA Pool
Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 during the press conference
50/50
Photo de: FIA Pool