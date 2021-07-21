Marko wants Hamilton to be suspended by accident with Verstappen

Hamilton and Verstappen had a severe accident at the Copse corner on the first lap of the 2021 British GP from F1 as they battled for the lead, and the Red Bull driver finished against the barriers on the outside of the corner.

Although the race stewards ruled that Hamilton was to blame for the incident and gave him a 10-second penalty, a furious Helmut Marko claimed a harsher penalty was justified.

In statements to Sky AlemaniaMarko said the accident between Hamilton and Verstappen was not a normal incident, as it accused the reigning world champion of dangerous driving.

When asked what he thought of the penalty, Marko said: “You can’t do that with normal sports regulations. I don’t know what the maximum penalty would be, but such dangerous and reckless behavior should be punished with a suspension or something like that. “

Marko said he had no doubt that Hamilton was to blame for the accident, and felt it was out of the question that such an incident had occurred at a high speed corner like Copse.

“If a competitor savagely touches our rear wheel with his front wheel, that is no longer a racing accident at the fastest corner on the circuit,” he explained. “That is negligent and dangerous behavior.”

When it was suggested that Mercedes had considered Verstappen to be at fault for the accident, Marko said: “So they are all blind. Replays showed it clearly. He went to our right rear wheel with his left front wheel and sent Verstappen to the barrier. “.

Red Bull revealed that Verstappen’s impact with the tire barrier was recorded 51G, and the race was stopped on a red flag so that repairs could be made.

An irate Horner messaged the F1 race director, Michael Masi, to make it clear that he believed Hamilton was entirely at fault for the accident.

“As far as I’m concerned, all the blame is on Hamilton, who should never have been in that position,” he said. “He could have had a brutal accident. Thank God he was unharmed. So I hope he deals with it properly.”