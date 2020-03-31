Always controversial and direct, the Red Bull adviser, Helmut Marko, expressed that he had the idea of ​​organizing a ‘Corona Camp’, in which its pilots would be infected with the coronavirus, and then generate immunity. Among them were Max Verstappen, Alexander Albon, Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat, the latter two from AlphaTauri, among other members of the energy drink brand’s young pilot program.

Speaking to the Austrian channel ORF, the 76-year-old manager said: “We have four Formula 1 drivers and eight or ten juniors. The idea was to organize a camp where we could save this, mentally and physically, a timeout. And that would be the ideal time for infection to come. They are young, strong men, in very good health. That way they would be prepared when the action starts, and they can be ready for what will probably be a very difficult championship once it starts. “

However, the proposal of the former Austrian pilot was opposed. On this he said: “” This was discussed in a small group and was not received positively. “

Marko did not rule out having had COVID-19 a few weeks ago: “I had a severe cold in February. I think the symptoms could have been from coronavirus. It was something I had never had with that intensity.”

Finally his opinion on the proposal to have a Grand Prix format in just two days per event to start making up for lost time and end in January 2021, the Austrian said: “It would be more exciting because it could not be practiced and many uncertainties They would come into play. And if you had a world champion in January, it would be fine. We have chosen to eliminate tests and it would be more attractive at the same cost, “said Marko.

