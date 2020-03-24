Marko: “Verstappen is terrified, it would be best if he were infected with coronavirus”

Every time Helmut Marko speaks he raises his bread. The Red Bull adviser continues to expand his compilation of famous phrases, and the last one has been about how the pilot is living Max Verstappen confinement in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.

«He told me on the phone that he was terrified of being infected, but it would be best if he got infected. At 22, he is not in the risk group and after that he would be immune on his title journey, “Marko said in an interview with the Kronen Zeitung newspaper.

It is not the first time that Marko has confused her with her statements and it is not the first time that she has spoken about the coronavirus. Weeks ago, the Austrian wanted to downplay the disease: «Coronavirus is no more dangerous than the flu. We have to think positively, “he assured.

For the moment, Formula 1 will not start until at least next June. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which was to be the first of the season, has also been suspended due to a coronavirus crisis that is hitting the sports world hard.