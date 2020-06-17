He does not understand why the track has been rented to an opponent to test

He jokes that they have been “very generous” with them

Helmut Marko has shown his displeasure at the fact that Renault was able to test at Red Bull Ring, a track owned by Red Bull. The team’s adviser does not agree that the circuit has been rented to an opponent.

Renault has returned to action this Tuesday. The French completed a test with their 2018 car at Red Bull Ring, the circuit where the World Cup will start on the first weekend of July.

Testing in Austria was the only option for Renault, since in both France and Great Britain British and French personnel had to complete 14 days of isolation before being able to do any activity in the country. So they decided to travel to Austria, weeks before the start of the season, and rent the Red Bull Ring circuit for a test.

However, that Renault can test on the first circuit of the year is something that Helmut Marko, adviser to Red Bull, did not like. The Austrian does not see well that the track has given that privilege to one of his rivals.

Recall that Red Bull broke with Renault in late 2018 after a stormy marriage finale. Marko does not understand that Renault has been left to test on the Red Bull-owned track, while those of Christian Horner cannot take advantage of their own circuit to test. The reason is that they should do it with the 2018 car, one that was motorized with Renault, and now they work with Honda.

“Let’s say it was a generous gesture“Marko added to finish.

