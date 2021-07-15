Marko thinks Gasly would perform differently now at Red Bull

Gasly debuted in the F1 with the Red Bull junior team, Red Bull, back in 2017, before being promoted to his main squad as a replacement for Daniel Ricciardo for 2019.

But Gasly failed to match the performance of his teammate, Max Verstappen, in the early part of the season and was sent back to Toro Rosso after just 12 races, with Alexander Albon moving in the opposite direction.

Since then, Gasly has been reborn with the team – now known as AlphaTauri – and became a winner in F1 after claiming a surprising victory at Monza last year. He has also secured two other podiums for the Italian squad, the most recent in Baku this year.

Gasly recently said that he is performing better than ever, and although Marko, a Red Bull adviser, indicated that a return of the Frenchman to the main team is not currently being considered, he doubted that it will perform as it did in 2019.

Also read:

“I completely agree with him, this is the best Gasly we have seen so far,” said Marko in an exclusive interview with sister publication of Motorsport.com, Motorsport-Total.com.

“At the moment, this question (of a possible return) does not arise. But of course there is a danger when you are next to Verstappen, you can see how (Sergio) Pérez struggles in qualifying.”

“But Gasly has changed. I had a long talk with him recently in Graz. He didn’t react or act like he did at Red Bull Racing.”

Marko confirmed that Gasly still has two years left on his contract, keeping him under the Red Bull umbrella until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Earlier in the year, Gasly signaled his aspirations to move into a team-leading role at AlphaTauri, and so far he has helped command their efforts alongside fellow rookie Yuki Tsunoda, scoring 39 of the team’s 48 points this year.

When asked if AlphaTauri would be able to compete with the likes of McLaren and Ferrari with two drivers like Gasly, Marko replied: “Yes, that would be possible.”

“One part is that Tsunoda doesn’t finish regularly on points, which Gasly already does.”

“The other is that AlphaTauri has had two or three races where it hasn’t been able to bring out the potential of the car. But overall, yes, that’s the goal.

“And that’s also why we continue with Gasly as the team leader at AlphaTauri.”