One of the unknowns that surrounds Formula 1 now is what Sebastian Vettel will do after his departure from Ferrari. Some voices place him in Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton, something that Helmut Marko fully supports. The Austrian believes it would be good for both sides.

The Red Bull adviser has highlighted the great results that Brackley’s could achieve if they have both drivers at the highest level. It should be noted that between the two he has ten world titles.

“I think that for Formula 1 it would be a sensational project. Two stars in the same team and if they had the same superiority that they have had in the past, that should always end in doublets. It would not be very good for the sport, but the fight between Vettel and Hamilton would mobilize many fans and spectators again, “he told Sky Sports Germany.

Marko is very clear that the four-time world champion will only continue in the queen category if he has the option of signing for a team with options to win. Otherwise, the Austrian considers that he would withdraw.

“A four-time world champion who has achieved a lot in this sport, who is in a good economic position, before finishing in a mid-table team, would stop. I would say that fits in with Seb’s character, with his style” , has manifested.

The Red Bull adviser has revealed that he has spoken with the German about whether or not he would have options in the energy drink team and the response has been quite blunt. That is why he encourages Mercedes to count on him so that the category does not lose a pilot with so many successes.

“I have spoken to Seb and of course we have addressed the possibilities at Red Bull, which unfortunately do not exist, and I think the conclusion was that Seb would continue if he entered a winning team and that would be the case for Mercedes. To withdraw would be a pity for the sport, but for him it would be the best solution if there is no winning team available, “he said to finish.

