Red Bull has confirmed that the alleged statements in which Marko considers it a distraction to speak of racism are false. The team speaks out after Hamilton has removed the message he posted criticizing the Austrian’s speech.

Lewis Hamilton revolutionized social networks today by criticizing alleged statements that Marko had made to RTL. What Lewis read is that Marko said that raising your voice about racism is a distraction. This was very bad for the heptacampeón, who without verifying these words attacked Marko in a post against him and Red Bull. Lewis shared the following:

“Helmut, it gives me deep sadness that you consider it a distraction to fight for the equal treatment of African-American and colored people. I am really quite offended”

“A distraction for me was the fans who showed up with their faces painted black to make fun of my family during race weekends. A distraction for me was the unnecessary and extra adversity and unfair treatment that I faced as a child , teenager and even now because of the color of my skin ”

“I hope this speaks to the few people of color you have on your team, your priorities and how you view them. Awake. This sport needs to change, Red Bull. The lives of African-American people matter.”

However, these statements that were attributed to Marko and RTL never came out of the mouth of Helmut’s adviser and were nothing more than false information that another medium invented, that came into the hands of Lewis and that the British did not contrast. Hours after the controversy and when Lewis has already deleted his message from social networks, Red Bull has confirmed that Helmut never granted such statements.

“RTL confirmed to us that these statements were never made during the interview. Essentially Sports – the portal that spread the ‘fake news’ – simply linked their article to the RTL website,” Red Bull told the Netherlands Racing News website. 365.

