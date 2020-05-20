Red Bull adviser says he couldn’t sleep the night of Lauda’s death

Marko props up that Niki will be ‘present’ in Austria again, which ‘smells’ like a tribute

Helmut Marko, Red Bull adviser and manager of his young driver academy, remembers his compatriot Niki Lauda with nostalgia. Both maintained a close relationship after so many years in Formula 1, and Doctor Marko assures that “he will never be forgotten”.

Today is exactly one year since the death of Niki Lauda. The tributes last year were as numerous as the signs of affection that have occurred during the day today in memory of the three-time world champion.

Among them, Helmut Marko has brought out his most human side. The Austrian claims that when he found out it was “a hard blow” for him and even reveals that he could not sleep all night.

Their friendship went far beyond the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes. Lauda and Marko used to have breakfast together during the Grand Prix and in the paddock they were also usually close. Doctor Marko wanted to remember his friend with some nice words.

“We would have a lot to talk about. Especially in these difficult times, with the coronavirus and important Formula 1 decisions regarding the budget and so on.”

“Niki always had good solutions and a clear opinion on things. It is sad and difficult to believe that he is no longer there,” said Helmut Marko, in statements collected by Sport24.

On the other hand, the Red Bull member points out that Niki will once again be present at the Austrian GP, ​​which hints that there will be some kind of tribute to the three-time champion in his homeland.

“He will also be present this year. Niki will never be forgotten and will always be here. At least, for the generation that worked with him and met him. For the people of Mercedes he was an outstanding figure,” said Helmut Marko to conclude.

