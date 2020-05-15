“Carlos is a great guy, he is smart and fast,” says Helmut.

He admits that he maintains contact with Vettel, although he does not know his future plans

Carlos Sainz will be a Ferrari driver in 2021, a move that has not left anyone indifferent. Helmut Marko, who was his boss at Toro Rosso, congratulates the Scuderia for taking such a good driver.

Sainz jumped into Formula 1 with the support of Red Bull. However, in 2016 he witnessed Helmut Marko promoting Max Verstappen to the first team instead of him, while he stayed in Toro Rosso with unclear prospects in the short term. Despite Max’s commitment to energy drinks, Marko is mindful of the great talent that Ferrari gains by signing Carlos.

“I am convinced that this will be good for Ferrari. If Carlos wants to become a winning driver, he will have a great challenge, such as the battle with Charles Leclerc, “says Marko, speaking for the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, according to the Netherlands GP Blog website.

“First of all, Carlos is a great guy. Also, he’s smart and fast. It was unfortunate that someone like Max Verstappen was on the same path with us then,” adds Marko.

“We are not trying to get Sainz back precisely because we have Max. Our policy is to fight for a top driver with a good ‘shoulder’ at his side,” explains Marko.

The Red Bull adviser has also spoken about the other great protagonist of the ‘silly season’, Sebastian Vettel, with whom he assures that he remains in contact, although he confesses that he does not know his future plans.

“We talk once a month. He remains a talented and very successful driver. Whether he honestly wants to continue or not, I don’t know. The solution is in his head, only he can make that decision,” says Helmut Marko to close.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.