Red Bull adviser does not see feasible a schedule of 18 tests

Considers that the conditions exist so that in Austria there are spectators

The approval of the new Formula 1 calendar has been delayed until June after the British government has not considered the category as an exception in the recently imposed 14-day quarantine. Team leaders like Guenther Steiner have called for as many races as possible to make it profitable. Helmut Marko, by contrast, has opted for a smaller amount.

The Red Bull adviser does not believe that it will be possible to hold 18 GP as originally envisaged in the premier class and has reduced the number substantially. For him the ideal would be for it to be a reduced championship, although he believes that the season should start as soon as possible.

“With a lot of good will, we will reach 10 or 15 races. That is certainly a true championship, but it requires some flexibility on the part of Formula 1. That is why we have to start now, because the sport has to survive first and We need careers for that, “he said in statements collected by the GPBlog.com portal.

The plans of the queen category still go through to start on July 5 in Austria and repeat the scenario a week later. Marko has emphasized that the final decision is now in the hands of the country’s authorities. Despite this, he believes that the conditions exist not only to compete, but also to do so with an audience.

“If we look at the current situation, those first two races are yet to come. The concept of Spielberg has been sent to the health organization in Austria and they are analyzing it now. Safety and health are, of course, paramount, but in my opinion we have to return to normal life and that includes sports and spectators, “he said to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.