They contacted Lewis about the false news that they were accused of being racists.

Helmut Marko assures that Lewis answered them and considers the matter to be settled

Christian Horner and Helmut Marko communicated directly with Lewis Hamilton after yesterday’s racist accusations of the hech champion to Red Bull. The Milton Keynes team assures that, after exchanging a couple of emails with the pilot, the matter is settled for them.

Marko and Hamilton were the protagonists of the great story of this Wednesday. Lewis reacted angrily to false statements by the Red Bull adviser in which he considered it a distraction to fight for equality. These words were incorrectly attributed by a website to RTL, but they were not from German television and they were not even true.

The Mercedes driver did not verify the information and ruthlessly criticized Marko for something the Austrian had nothing to do with. Helmut explains how he lived yesterday afternoon in the first person.

“Emotion kept me busy for four hours“Laughed Marko in remarks for the German website Motorsport Total.

First, Red Bull press officer Vicky Lloyd contacted Helmut to find out if he had made the statements for which Hamilton criticized him.

“He asked me what I really said in the interview. I didn’t know what he was talking about.”

Later, Red Bull and Marko asked RTL to look for the audios of the interview, since Helmut assures that he does not remember every word of all the interviews he has granted. When it was clear that the statements were false, Christian Horner contacted Hamilton and Lewis deleted his post..

A little later, Marko himself sent an email the hexacampeón and, as confirmed by Helmut, Lewis replied. Although the Red Bull adviser prefers not to reveal the content of the exchanged emails, he assures that the matter has been settled for him, which implies that Lewis has apologized with the.

“He is very emotionally involved. As a racing driver, you are not required to investigate whether or not statements are true. Therefore, their reaction is understandable to me, “said Marko, who reveals that they are going to take legal action against the website that published that information.

“Now we are going to take legal action against them,” said Marko.

On the website where the information was published, as soon as Red Bull threatened to take legal action, the article was deleted and an apology to both Marko and Red Bull has been published.

“Thank God, most journalists investigate what is really happening. RTL told me that they were bombarded with requests for four hours and when it became clear that it was a false news, almost nobody wrote anything about it,” he explained. Marko, who considers it “absurd” that he has been considered racist for hours.

“I am not racist. We have employees from our team from I don’t know how many countries. That has always been the case in our junior program and in my company I have workers of about 15 nationalities and from various continents, “explained Marko, who insists that Lewis’s commitment to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement is justified .

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard