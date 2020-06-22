Red Bull adviser sees signs of illegalities in French training

According to the Austrian, Renault tested in Spielberg with the RS18 but power unit 2020

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has accused the Renault team of using new 2020 engines in their 2018 car in the French preparatory test of the season last week at the Red Bull Ring.

Many teams have organized private tests with 2018 cars – the regulations prohibit testing with cars that are not at least two years older than the current ones – to be ready with the return of Formula 1 on the first weekend of July due to the 2020 Austrian GP, ​​first date of the season.

Last week, Marko himself already complained that Renault did its test at the Red Bull Ring, a circuit that will host the first two events of 2020, and now it has once again pointed to the formation of the diamond at the cost of the same test, accusing them now not to roll with the 2018 engine, but with new 2020 power units.

“They used a car from two years ago but with new engines. I was surprised by its reliability, but I am more interested in knowing if Renault really needed to rent the Red bull Ring for its test,” Marko said in words collected by the GMM news agency. .

Already last week Marko had criticized the Renault team – with whom they cut ties in late 2018 to be powered by Honda – for that same test for having precisely used the Spielberg circuit, which is owned by Red Bull.

Renault was in Austria last Tuesday and Wednesday where on the first of the two days they completed 115 laps with Daniel Ricciardo and on the second day, up to 143 laps with Esteban Ocon.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, Ferrari will have a private test in Mugello with his 2018 car and Red Bull will do the same this Thursday at Silverstone with the ‘excuse’ of carrying out a ‘filming day’ in which they can shoot no more than 100 kilometers.

