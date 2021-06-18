Marking Memphis Depay against Austria

06/17/2021 at 10:52 PM CEST

Memphis Depay has been one of the most outstanding players in the match between the Netherlands and Austria (2-0), corresponding to the second day of the group stage of Euro 2021. The footballer who intends to sign the FC Barcelona this season he opened the scoreboard for his team when transforming a penalty and gave a key pass in the ‘making’ of the second.

Depay, as in the first match of the contest, against Ukraine (3-2), formed in the starting eleven of Frank de Boer and in the second action of the duel, he put the orange team ahead. In the first, at 8 minutes, he narrowly missed a ball sent by his line mate Wout Weghorst.

However, he did respond shortly thereafter, following a penalty committed by Alaba on Dumfries (stomp inside the area) that validated the VAR. Thus, in the 11th minute, Depay transformed the maximum penalty at 1-0 with a low right hand that slipped through the right of the goal Daniel Bachmann.

Depay took the sixth penalty of the Eurocup and emulated Cristiano Ronaldo, the only pitcher who until now had managed to transform a maximum penalty. He did it in the Hungary-Portugal match (0-3). The other four had failed.

Depay’s first half was very complete. With a goal, crosses, walls, good associations and shots, such as the one made in the 24th minute to the left side of the Austrian goal and in the 40th minute, with his left foot and from very close, wasting a great opportunity to score the double after receive from Wout weghorst.

Of more less

In the second half, with the selection of Austria with one more speed in search of the tie, Netherlands he lowered the revolutions of his offensive game and Depay He did not have the leading role in the first half. In any case, he was seen with some filtered passes and on the corner shots.

In the 67th minute, however, he assisted from the center circle to Donyell Malen, which went vertically towards the rival frame to yield to Denzell Dumfries, who did not forgive and established the 2-0. With this victory, The Netherlands has secured first place in Group C and is already in the round of 16.

Some figures of the marking to Depay

Minutes Played: 82 Goals: 1 Assists: 0 Shots on target: 1 Shots out: 3 Dribbles completed: 1 Hits: 60 Passes successful: 28 of 37 (76%) Fouls received: 3 Targets: 1