Markets Will Tell If G7 Global Tax Works: D. Fickling

(Bloomberg) – There’s a simple test that will determine whether the international measures to crack down on tax evasion announced over the weekend will be effective: the stock market.

After all, in essence, the measure announced by the Group of Seven represents a plan to cut the profits of the major multinational companies. For a company like NVidia Corp., which paid an effective tax rate of 2.63% during the most recent 12-month period, the news that the world’s largest economies are planning to implement a 15% tax floor would have to represent a substantial impact on your future earnings.

However, there are no signs yet that this is happening. If anything, the renewed likelihood of a comprehensive tax deal since the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) laid out detailed plans for such a deal last October, and President Joe Biden was elected the following month, has only increased. the valuation premium for companies that, on paper, will lose out.

For example, compare the S&P 500 Index to the Nasdaq Composite. The latter is weighted toward multinational technology companies that have been the target of tax base erosion measures, but its valuation premium for the S&P 500, more focused on the domestic market, has rarely been higher than in the last 12 months, with a leading price / earnings ratio of 9.6 points above the broader benchmark compared to a gap of 3.9 points during the previous decade.

It’s the same situation in the UK, where the FTSE Multinationals index has been around 5.8 points ahead of the FTSE All-Share Ex-Multinationals, well above the 1.8-point lead in the previous 10 years.

Cracking down on the hundreds of billions of dollars in government revenue avoided by aggressive tax planning shouldn’t be a straightforward process, especially when the benefits of the current setup are so heavily skewed toward some of the world’s largest companies. That makes it a bit of a surprise that people like Facebook Inc.’s vice president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, were quick to welcome the latest deal.

One explanation is that companies like Facebook are already making a significant profit. US corporate income taxes for large companies have hovered around 35% since the 1980s before falling to 21% with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2018. An increase back to pre-levels. Trump was never at the table, but even Biden’s initial proposal for a 28% rate could now be scrapped. The president is willing to drop the rate at 21% in exchange for infrastructure spending and a compromise on the global minimum of 15%, the Washington Post reported last week, citing a person familiar with conversations on the matter. Since the US accounts for a huge chunk of global corporate profits, such concessions are the real prize in this process.

That is not to say that nothing has been accomplished in the past decade of efforts to address profit shifting and tax avoidance. The light that has been focused on multinational tax payments through initiatives like the OECD’s program on fiscal transparency means that governments can finally handle the magnitude of the problem. The most important part of his current proposal, which would allow governments to charge additional tax rates to companies that route profits through lower-tax jurisdictions, does not need a complicated international agreement to be implemented.

The problem is that even these steps have been compromised in efforts to reach an agreement that will win global assent. The initial reports on the two main OECD proposals alone run nearly 500 pages, and their illustration showing how to calculate corporate tax liabilities is like an explosion in a flowchart factory:

Turning that into national law and integrating it with a global network of tax treaties, while persuading reluctant nations to join the deal, will involve many thousands of pages and even more exemptions. To some extent, that is an inevitable result of producing rules for a complicated world. Still, for tax attorneys and accountants, each new layer of complexity is an opportunity to find loopholes through which their clients’ tax payments can be minimized.

In all of this, we have yet to see anything to suggest that the gravitational pull of ever lower corporate taxes is about to be reversed. The level not far above the 15% low appears to be where the world stops a decade from now. That will be a victory for incumbent multinational companies and their shareholders, who will continue to enjoy advantages through the international tax system that smaller startups will not have access to. For everyone else, including individual taxpayers who are forced to shoulder a greater burden of balancing their governments’ budgets, it will represent a loss.

A successful deal on multinational tax minimization would be a huge blow to the world’s largest companies. After the agreement this weekend, his silence says it all.

Original Note: Will the G-7 Tax Deal Bite? Only Markets Know: David Fickling

