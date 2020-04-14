The Argentine assets continue to transit a path of weakness of prices, when the Argentine economy at a time when the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) limits the normal activity of the country in the midst of a quarantine arranged until April 26 and after the Government postponed debt payments in dollars under local law until the end of the year.

While the actions in the US resume the rise, around 1%, and the price of oil falls again by 4%, to the zone of USD 21 a barrel, the Argentine bonds and stocks remain erratic, with the expectation placed on the official proposal on restructuring of sovereign debt, which will be known on Wednesday 15.

“The international context and the rise in the high yield bond spread means that the exit rate required by creditors is not in line with what was thought by the Economy to be 7%, which is why, as of today, we believe that the ends of both sides are open, and this is why a second round of negotiations would be required to bring these ends closer, ”said the consultancy Delphos Investment.

JP Morgan’s Country Risk, which measures the rate differential of US Treasury bonds with their emerging peers, stands at more than 60 integers at 3,932 basis points.

“The debt situation is complex and time is short. Although the negotiation is not closed, we have already entered the final stretch, and the result does not seem favorable. Hopefully we can reverse the situation: if it was difficult in February, after the COVID-19 outbreak and the international crisis it seems almost impossible, “said a report by the Ecolatina consulting firm.

The leading panel S&P Merval of ByMA (Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos) persists under $ 300, a floor in 14 years, in this case influenced by the negative perspectives that weigh on national companies, with a repressed exchange rate and a deep recession, which for some analysts will be the greatest since the 2001-2002 crisis, aggravated by the quarantine that paralyzes activity.

“The crisis that will come in 2020/2021 will not only have worse numbers than the crisis of 2002, but we think that it will not have a quick and strong solution as the crisis of 2002 did,” said the consultant. Economy & Regions.

“It is probable that the level of economic activity in Argentina will collapse in 2020 and fall in 2021, and that without very strong structural reforms, Argentina will be bogged down in a macroeconomic situation with similar borders to those of the lost decade of the 1980s. , when we were without international financing the whole time (default), null growth, expensive real exchange rate and high inflation levels ”, he added.