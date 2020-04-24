(Updates with closings) BOGOTÁ, Apr 24 (.) – Most Latin American markets closed on Friday with declines as traders preferred to migrate to lower-risk assets to hedge over the weekend due to uncertainty over developments. of the coronavirus pandemic, to which was added the political turmoil in Brazil. * The region welcomed pessimistic sentiment over concerns about progress in developing drugs to treat COVID-19, as well as delays in details of an agreement on a stimulus package from the European Union. * Brazil led the losses, with the real depreciating 2.54% and the Bovespa stock index plummeting 5.79%, after the resignation of the Minister of Justice in a fact that raised doubts about the future of a country already sunk in a coronavirus crisis. * The Mexican peso lost 1.31%, while the benchmark S & P / BMV IPC stock index climbed 1.01%. * In Argentina, the Merval index collapsed 3.69% in a square attentive to the trajectory of its external peers and to sovereign debt restructuring negotiations after the country did not pay bond interest. * The Colombian peso depreciated 0.46%, after two sesones of gains and with which it accumulated a fall of 2.7% in the week and the benchmark index of the stock market, COLCAP, fell by 2.55%. * The Chilean peso discounted initial losses and closed with a marginal drop of 0.02%, with which it accumulated a weekly fall of 0.58%. The main index of the Santiago Stock Exchange, the IPSA ended with a decrease of 1.84%. * In Peru, the currency, the sol fell 0.59%, to 3,395 / 3,400 units, but 0.26% appreciated in the week. Quotes at 2033 GMT Stock indices Quote Var pct Var pct daily in the year MSCI Markets 891.81 0.36 -19.99 emerging MSCI Latin America 1,595.7 -1.55 -45.31 Bovespa Brasil 75,330.61 -5 , 45 -34.8607 CPI Mexico 34,586.82 1.01 -20.56 Argentina MerVal 29,258.1 -3.69 -3.47 COLCAP Colombia 1,122.37 -2.55 -32.49 IPSA Chile 3,679.67 – 1.84 -27.92 Selective Peru 376.49 -0.11 -26.52 Dollar against currencies Quote Var pct Var pct daily in the Brazilian Real year 5.6292 -1.68 -28.61 Mexican Peso 25, 0200 -0.96 -24.42 Chilean Peso 858.8 0.34 -12.00 Colombian Peso 4,033.6 -0.44 -18.68 Peruvian Sol 3.3947 -0.57 -2.52 Argentine Peso 66 , 29 0 -10,18 (Report by Nelson Bocanegra, additional report by Froilán Romero in Santiago and Maria Cervantes in Lima, Edited by Manuel Farías)