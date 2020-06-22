Starting in 2021, the world will divide into two major segments: those who believe that COVID-19 will dramatically change the world. Those who, with fear, make business purchase and consumption decisions. And the others, those who no longer believe in anything that they also decide based on chaos and not believing. In polarization. And here I make an important parenthesis. Polarization is a trap of the interests of politicians and only interests politicians. It does not have to interest us citizens that we should only vote for the candidate that we like when necessary. It is not necessary to enter the battlefield of polarization. Those who polarize sow hatred and chaos.

On the other hand, amid so many divisions, experiences and communication will be fragmented and divided and brands and organizations would have to split their speeches to separate what they want to send to their customers. Therefore, it will be necessary to design strategies to divide the key messages into hybrid forms to be delivered online and offline in the best possible way and in the best personalized way possible.

Chaos is not as bad as it is painted. I consider myself a chaos generating agent. It is an amorphous, undefined state prior to order that generates creativity and premature ordering. That generates a special sensitivity for being a primary origin. The seemingly erratic things but is the origin of a new order of everything. It is a new beginning and a new stage. A new opportunity for everyone. It is a time to err and not be afraid to start again.

Today there is nothing but uncertainty regarding events. As long as there is no vaccine or treatment, it is difficult for ordinary people, ordinary citizens to attend massive events with people they do not know or who are not from their close circle. This is the reality and it will be for the next months during 2020. In the best of scenarios, some massive events in the main cities of the world where there are many interests on average, will be between 30% and 40% of their capacity and with sanitary measures of distance that will make very different events.

The reality of events will be very different. The near future will be hybrid events. They will consist of the mix between the virtual remote and the little “presence” for safety and health. Cells of people who know each other will be present and will transmit to others who will be present virtually and thus in an unstoppable reciprocal chain. Managing to contain contagions and risks. Without vaccine, without treatment, without verified information and with many false news, it will be safer for brands and experiences. Thus achieving comprehensive hybrid experiences with memory.

Chaos creates creative alternate realities.

