Marketing has changed and evolved, which has even generated new behaviors, opportunities and challenges for the brand. Among technological advances, changes in distribution, consumer power, increased competition, sector convergence, globalization and personalization.

The benefits of a marketing strategy can be applied in the sector of goods, services, events, people, places, organizations and ideas.

If we consider that the fundamental objective of marketing is to identify and satisfy the needs of society.

Marketing as a necessity:

According to the American Marketing Associaton, marketing is the result of business activity that directs the flow of goods and services from the producer to the consumer or user.

But it was Albert W. Frey proposed in 1961, a classification of the variables that influence market processes, understanding the need to group them into two factors by including price and paying attention to the issue of service.

The main thing is the product or service offered and the way it is delivered. Annex to this follows the method and tools to offer the distribution channels; (personal sales, advertising, sales promotion and advertising).

Points to consider:

To achieve the marketing purpose there are other factors that play an important role in achieving its mission.

In 1962, William Lazer and Eugene J. Kelly proposed 3 indispensable factors of an organization in the text Managerial Marketing: Perpectives and Viewpoints. And it is precisely in these that conventional marketing focuses today.

· Communication is first, and although the media has changed over the years, the strategy remains in force. Especially when wanting to successfully reach the customer.

This is why we place great emphasis on synthesizing the information handled and developing it in a clear and concise way so that the message is transmitted in the best terms.

· For the next point the promotion follows, that the way the message will be sent and how it will be promoted. This strategy also undergoes constant changes, since techniques that could have been functional 50, 30 and even 20 years ago are not currently so due to technological and economic advances.

