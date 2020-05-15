Related news

Like the organs of the human body, almost all sectors of the economy are interconnected. If the airline industry does poorly, energy companies will also suffer; if factories stop, wholesalers will have no products to sell unless they have a large stock.

Since the coronavirus crisis began, one of the few companies that have managed get ahead and increase your market value, have been those of the technological sector. If we look at the Nasdaq, also known as the technology index, we will see that it has grown above 1.5% so far this year.

This is mainly due to distortions caused by the FAAMG companies (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet) to the S&P 500, which represent almost 25% of the index.

At the same time, one might think that by increasing the use of digital applications and services, marketing companies would also win, But that is not the case. Google is cutting its marketing budgets almost in half for the second half of the year, according to CNBC. Heineken has reduced marketing expenses. Coca-Cola is also seeking to cushion the impact of Covid-19 by reducing marketing costs worldwide.

In this context, it should come as no surprise that JC Decaux and Omnicom performed much worse than the EuroStoxx 50 index.

And the semiconductors?

Most Tier 1 automakers and suppliers have had to suspend operations or are operating at reduced capacity. This has led to a reduction in demand for the semiconductors used in automobiles, at least in the short term.

However, other industries, such as cloud computing data centers, communication and connectivity technology, as well as healthcare, are registering gradual but steady growth. This, theoretically, could help the semiconductor industry.

Furthermore, expansionary policies, including lower interest rates, exceptions and fiscal stimuli are also acting in favor of the revival of the industry. It should be mentioned that silicon material accounted for the majority of the global semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market in 2019.

Some of the main operators in the global semiconductor and circuit market are Taiwan Semiconductor (Taiwan), SK Hynix (South Korea), Toshiba Corporation (Japan) and the US companies Intel Corp, Micron Technology, Qualcomm Technologies, Texas Instruments, Nvidia and ON Semiconductor.

*** Igor Kuchma is an analyst at Trading View.

