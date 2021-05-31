Marketa Vondrousova manages to qualify for the 30th final at the expense of tennis player Kaia Kanepi

05/31/2021

On at 18:05 CEST

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech, number 21 in the WTA and seed number 20, won by 4-6, 6-3 and 6-0 in one hour and thirty-four minutes to Kaia kanepi, Estonian tennis player, number 66 in the WTA, in the sixty-fourth final of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The Estonian player managed to break her rival’s serve 3 times, while the Czech tennis player, for her part, managed it 7 times. In addition, Vondrousova had a 70% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 4 double faults and achieved 61% of the service points, while her opponent’s effectiveness was 58%, she committed 8 double faults and achieved 49 % of service points.

The Czech will face the winner of the match between the French tennis player in the final 30s of the competition Alize cornet and the french player Harmony Tan.

The celebration of the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place from May 24 to June 12 on outdoor clay. During the competition, a total of 238 players face off. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who manage to win the previous qualifying phase and the invited players.