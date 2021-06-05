Marketa Vondrousova achieves the place of the round of 16 at the expense of Polona Hercog

06/04/2021

On 06/05/2021 at 04:45 CEST

The czech Marketa Vondrousova, number 21 of the WTA and seeded number 20, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in one hour and ten minutes by 6-3 and 6-3 to the Slovenian tennis player Polona Hercog, number 73 of the WTA, in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros. With this result, Vondrousova will be in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

During the match, Vondrousova managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, achieved a 65% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and took 68% of the service points. As for the Slovenian player, she could not break her opponent’s serve at any time and her effectiveness data is 55%, 2 double faults and 57% of points obtained at service.

The Czech player will face each other in the round of 16 of the championship with the winner of the match between the Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa and the romanian Ana Bogdan.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Fem. It is held on clay in the open air and a total of 238 players participate in it. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those classified directly, those who have been surpassing the previous phases of the tournament and those invited. In addition, its celebration takes place from May 24 to June 12 in Paris.