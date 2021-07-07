Market Watching Fed Minutes Looking For Temporary Clues

(Bloomberg) – Records from last month’s Federal Reserve meeting, which surprised investors with a hawkish twist, will be examined Wednesday for signs of when the central bank will reduce its support for the economy.

The Fed took a double whammy at the June meeting after its quarterly economic forecasts showed officials expect two rate hikes in 2023 and President Jerome Powell announced that the central bank was launching the cut debate. of the asset purchase program.

“We are on the lookout for any indication we can get regarding the reduction in asset purchases,” said Citigroup Global Markets US Chief Economist Andrew Hollenhorst. “Some clue about timing or composition, but my expectation is that we won’t get too much detail.”

Analysts will review the minutes for details on the stimulus reduction, such as the potential start date and pace, although that level of discussion is more likely to take place at future Fed meetings, including its meeting later this year. month.

Minutes from the June 15-16 Fed meeting are scheduled to be released at 2 pm Washington time.

Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic said the central bank could start to slow down its asset purchases in the coming months as the economy recovers faster than expected from the pandemic.

Dallas Fed Chief Robert Kaplan has said he wants the process to start “soon” to avoid excessive risks in the markets and so that the Fed does not need more aggressive measures, including rate hikes, to stem financial glut. later.

San Francisco Fed Chair Mary Daly, usually a more dovish member of the committee and who has a vote on monetary policy decisions this year, along with Bostic, told the Associated Press last week that a start to the reduction in Asset purchase could be appropriate this year.

Kaplan and St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard have also indicated that they may be in favor of reducing purchases of mortgage-backed instruments first, as rising price increases in the housing market spur fears that you are overheating.

Fear of inflation

The Fed has said since December that it will continue its bond purchases until it has made “additional substantial progress” on its employment and inflation targets.

Some Fed officials have raised concerns about recent price increases amid accelerated reopening and supply chain restrictions, while most note that it is likely temporary. The minutes can provide a clue as to whether more officials are viewing the higher inflation readings as potentially longer lasting.

Dot plot

Policymakers were also more hawkish in June on the tightening of interest rates.

In addition to the change to the 2023 median estimate, the dot plot, a graphical representation of each official’s rate forecast, also showed that 7 of the 18 members were projecting a rate increase next year, compared to just four in March. . While the mean of any increase in 2022 did not change, it indicates that momentum is building for an increase earlier than expected.

Fed watchers will be on the lookout for any clues in the minutes of discussion about rate normalization, including how monetary policymakers are thinking about their new framework, which aims to average inflation at 2%. over time and mitigate job shortages.

