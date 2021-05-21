Market values ​​Turkey: record for Ghezzal, Feghouli and Özil fall

Without summoned for Eurocopa

Transfermarkt.com.tr has updated the Turkish Super League market values ​​after the end of the season. On this occasion, the players who are summoned or are on the preliminary lists to play the Eurocup this summer have not been reviewed, such as Ugurcan Cakir (25), Altay Bayindir (23) or Attila Szalai (23) , whose values ​​will be updated later on the occasion of the continental tournament.

One of the big winners of the update is winger Rachid Ghezzal (29), who with his goal on the last day led Besiktas to win the championship. It was the Algerian international’s eighth goal of the season, on loan from Leicester City.

Ghezzal became one of the most decisive players in the Turkish Super League with a total of 17 assists in 31 league games and aroused the interest of his training club, Olympique de Lyon. Ghezzal raises 3 million to 12 million euros, the personal record in the winger’s career.

The most valuable of the Turkish Super League (without summoned for the Eurocup)

20. Georges-Kevin N’Koudou: € 5 M (+0.8)

& copy imago images

Besiktas

18. Vitor Hugo: € 5.5 M (+0.5)

& copy imago images

Trabzonspor

18. Christian Luyindama: € 5.5 M (-1.5)

& copy imago images

Galatasaray

17. Marcelo Saracchi: € 5.5 M (-0.5)

& copy imago images

Galatasaray

16. Ersin Destanoğlu: € 5.5 M (+1.5)

& copy imago images

Besiktas

15. Adem Ljajic: € 6 M (+0.5)

& copy imago images

Besiktas

14. Mostafa Mohamed: € 6.5 M (+1)

& copy Galatasaray SK / Twitter

Galatasaray

& copy Besiktas / Twitter

Besiktas

12. Caleb Ekuban: € 7 M (+0.5)

& copy imago images

Trabzonspor

11. Dimitrios Pelkas: € 7 million (+1)

& copy Fenerbahçe / Twitter

Fenerbahce

10. Anastasios Bakasetas: € 7 M (+0.5)

& copy imago images

Trabzonspor

9. Henry Onyekuru: € 7m

& copy imago images

Galatasaray

8. Valentin Rosier: € 7.5 M (+1.5)

& copy imago images

Besiktas

7. Edin Visca: € 8 M (-2)

& copy imago images

Başakşehir FK

6. Aaron Boupendza: € 8.5 M (+1.5)

& copy imago images

Hatayspor

5. Vincent Aboubakar: € 10 million

& copy imago images

Besiktas

4. Cyle Larin: € 11 M (+2)

& copy imago images

Besiktas

3. Rachid Ghezzal: € 12 M (+3)

& copy imago images

Besiktas

& copy imago images

Galatasaray

1. Gedson Fernandes: € 12.5 M

& copy imago images

Galatasaray

The winner of the double this season Besiktas is one of the teams experiencing a positive development in terms of squad value. In addition to Ghezzal, right-back Valentin Rosier (24; +1.5 to 7.5 million), young goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu (20; +2.5 to 5.5 million) and 19-goal forward Cyle Larin ( 26; +2 to 11 million) are the most appreciated.

“When he returned from Belgium, no one was counting on him. The fans even demanded that he be traded. But in the course of the season Larin did not stop scoring, thanks to his greater maturity and confidence,” explains the Transfermarkt Area Manager for Turkey, Gökhan Yagmur, on the rise in the valuation of Larin.

Meanwhile, striker Cenk Tosun is devalued. The 29-year-old footballer, who will miss the Eurocup due to a serious knee injury, drops from 6 to 5 million euros.

Sofiane Feghouli, Luiz Gustavo and ex-Madridista Mesut Özil

Likewise, other of the devalued of the Supeliga of Turkey are Sofiane Feghouli, Luiz Gustavo and the ex-Madridista Mesut Özil. The Algerian from Galatasaray drops 1 million to 3 million euros. The former Valencia CF and UD Almería winger barely played in the latter part of the tournament and has dropped to its lowest level since February 2012.

In addition, the Brazilian and the German of Fenerbahce both fall to 4 million euros. Luiz Gustavo (33; -0.7 million) and Mesut Özil (32: -1 million). “Ozil didn’t deliver what many expected of him, but that shouldn’t be surprising. You have to be in shape, and by that I also mean to be in shape mentally. Ozil hasn’t been this season, so his value has to go down. a bit, “says Gökhan Yagmur.

Homepage