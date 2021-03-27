Market values ​​Series A: Cristian Romero is the most valuable Argentine center-back

Dybala devalues ​​€ 10 million

Transfermarkt.it has carried out an intermediate update of the market values ​​of Series A in which the devaluation of Cristiano Ronaldo by 10 million euros stands out, which means his departure from the 10 most valuable players in the Italian league.

Change in market values

143 players were part of the review, 11 of whom are Argentine. 7 of the Albiceleste players were devalued and there were 4 that increased their value; we review them.

Paulo Dybala, in free fall

The left-hander emerged in the Instituto de Córdoba continues to devalue with each update and today is almost half of its maximum market value, 110 million euros. The lack of minutes since the arrival of Andrea Pirlo to the Juventus bench is reflected in the 10 million lost for the second time in a row; Today Dybala has a market value of 60 million euros. His market value was too high for someone who participated in only 27% of his team’s possible minutes in Serie A.

Third consecutive increase for Rodrigo De Paul

The Argentine National Team midfielder reached its maximum market value, 38 million euros, having increased by 3 in this update. His leadership, effort and quality in the Udinese that he ‘captains’ led him to increase 18 million in just under a year. He contributed 6 goals and 6 assists in this Serie A season, and having played 97% of his team’s possible minutes, the increase was to be expected. Rodrigo De Paul is the third most valuable Argentine in Serie A, behind only Lautaro Martínez and Dybala, and he became the seventh most valuable Argentine due to the devaluations of Lo Celso and Agüero.

Cristian Romero, the most revalued Latin American in Serie A

Iván Turmo, specialist at Transfermarkt.es, commented on who is now the most valuable Argentine central defender: “Cristian Romero is one of the great revelations of the championship in his second season on loan at Atalanta, without forgetting his convincing performances in the Champions League. The Argentine, on loan from Juventus, shoots up from 15 to 25 million euros, almost the same amount that the Turinese paid Genoa for the Cordovan defender in the summer of 2019. “

Chiesa, Hirving Lozano: most revalued players in Serie A

March 2021 data

The youth squad from Belgrano de Córdoba is having an incredible season, which is why he surpassed Lisandro Martínez and Marcos Senesi as the most valuable Argentine central defender. Martínez is the only one of the 3 who added minutes in the national team, but the call of Senesi and Romero should be a fact. ‘Cuti’ Romero is the second most appreciated player in the Italian Serie A.

Three players emerged in River Plate devalued

Giovanni Simeone was devalued by 3 million euros and today, with a market value of 14 million euros, it is far from its maximum of 25 million euros. He adds quite a few minutes at Cagliari but his team is in the relegation zone despite having the 10th most valuable squad in Serie A.

The market value of Germán Pezzella, like that of Simeone, fell 3 million euros. This devaluation equates him in fourth place among the most valuable Argentine centrals along with Foyth, Palomino and Martínez Quarta, all valued at 10 million euros. They took part in 23 of Fiorentina’s 28 games in Serie A, but the viola club’s season has been somewhat disappointing as they aspired to fight for international cup positions and are currently 21 points behind Roma, the last team among those who occupy those positions.

Mateo Musacchio left AC Milan for Lazio with the expectation of playing more, but he found the same situation as he played only 11% of his club’s minutes in the league. The value of the River Plate youth squad (although he did not play in the first division) fell from 4.5 to 3 million euros.

Nahuel Molina Lucero and Nahuel Estévez increased their value

The one who emerged in Boca Juniors is a replacement player at Udinese, but his performances are being good and considering that he is a full-back who can play for both bands and that he is only 22 years old, the million that increased his market value . Nahuel Molina Lucero left the ‘Xeneize’ for free, which was a managerial error since after this review it is valued at 5 million euros.

Nahuel Estévez doubled his market value to reach the figure of 2 million euros, great news for Estudiantes de La Plata since the steering wheel is on loan in La Spezia until June 2021.

Brunetta, Magallán and Pastore devalued

The market value of Juan Brunetta, Godoy Cruz’s offensive midfielder on loan to Parma, fell by 1 million euros. At 23, he only participated in 10 of the 29 games that Parma played this season, and almost always did so entering from the substitute bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala: most undervalued players in Serie A

March 2021 data

Lisandro Magallán lost value for the fourth time in a row. He left Boca Juniors for Ajax but was never able to stand, not even in his steps on loan for Deportivo Alavés and Crotone. Currently in the Italian club, he fails to earn the title despite the fact that they are last in the standings. Its market value fell 700 thousand euros and was valued at 2.8 million euros.

Finally we have a historical one like Javier Pastore, who was worth 30 million but is currently valued at 2 million euros after 5 drops in a row. The talented midfielder who played 29 games for the Argentine National Team has not added a minute so far this season. The great level he showed at PSG was far behind in time and now an exit from Roma seems the most feasible.

In Serie A there are 26 Argentine players but only 11 were part of the review, and in general terms it was not positive since there are more devalued than revalued ones.

However, the increase of Cristian Romero is very remarkable since he is consolidating himself in the football elite and it is very encouraging news for Lionel Scaloni and Argentine football. Homepage