Market values ​​Serie A: Lautaro now second, Achraf as in Dortmund

No Eurocup players

After the updates of the market values ​​of all the players of the Eurocup before the start of the tournament, now comes the phase in which the professionals not called up for the continental event who play in different leagues are reviewed. The first of the five best is Serie A, in which the champions, Inter Milan, continue to rise.

While Romelu Lukaku (28; 100 million euros) increased his value to continue at the top of the ranking of the most valuable of Serie A in the recent update of Group B of the Eurocup, his attack partner Lautaro Martínez follows his example and receives a bonus of 10 million to climb now to 80 million, which helps him climb to second place in the Serie A standings. Only Bayern players Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller (52 goals between the two) and the FC Barcelona duo of Leo Messi and Antoine Griezmann (43 goals) scored more goals in Europe than the Nerazzurri couple, who scored 41 goals last season.

“Lautaro Martínez has integrated with Lukaku one of the most complete scoring pairs in history. The Argentine has taken this campaign one step further and thanks to his qualities he has great market potential. At 23 he can still evolve and once again reaches the record value of his career ”, explains Jatin Dietl (‘Jeidl’), Area Manager of Transfermarkt.it. Martinez only lost its highest value in April 2020 due to widespread devaluations caused by the pandemic.

His Inter teammate Achraf Hakimi also raises 10 million euros. “After initial difficulties, the 22-year-old gradually adapted to the defensive demands of Italian football and did not lose his offensive vocation. Hardly any right-back in world football shows such dynamism. In addition, Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in the Moroccan is growing, with which Achraf Hakimi has earned a jump to 60 million euros, “says Dietl. Like Martínez, the Real Madrid youth squad again equals his level at the beginning of 2020, which he reached then with the Borussia Dortmund shirt. Of all the right-backs on the planet, only Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold (€ 22.75 million) is ahead of Achraf.

Apart from the champions, the biggest revaluations occur mainly in AC Milan with Franck Kessié (24; +5 million to 55 million) and Fikayo Tomori (23; +8 million to 28 million), among others, in addition to offensive talents from Genoa where Gianluca Scamacca (22) earns 7 million to go to 15 million. Furthermore, Fiorentina pro Dusan Vlahovic (21) is the biggest market value winner in Serie A.

Juventus lose 35 million: the lowest value of Dybala in four years

Meanwhile, the devaluations particularly affect former Calcio series champion Juventus. The bianconeri are down 35 million euros and with 600.6 million euros of staff value they leave the first position of the most valuable clubs, since Inter rises to 648.4 million euros. In addition to Arthur (24; -10 million to 40 million), Alex Sandro (30; -8 million to 20 million) and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Bentancur (23; -5 million to 35 million euros), Paulo Dybala again suffers a drop.

“For Dybala it was a season to forget. In addition to his poor condition, the Argentine was injured several times and was never able to show his class in several games in a row. At almost 28 years old, the lack of continuity remains his biggest problem. With Allegri he had his best years and with a contract until 2020, the next season seems decisive for him and his future ”says Dietl. Thus, with the devaluation of 10 million falling to 50, the lowest market value of Dybala since 2017.

Homepage