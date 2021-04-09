Market values ​​Ligue 1: Mbappé down – Neymar is at the level of Haaland

Chilean Maripán winner

Transfermarkt has reviewed the market values ​​of 163 French Ligue 1 players. The two most valuable footballers in the world at the moment suffer devaluations: PSG forwards Neymar (29) and Kylian Mbappé (22) together lose 38 million euros in value. The Brazilian goes from 128 to 110 million euros (-14.1%), while the French attacker drops from 180 to 160 million euros (-11.1%).

For Mbappé, apart from the devaluation caused by the pandemic that affected all the players in the world, this represents the first drop in value in his career: in 2019, the footballer held the record value of the global market with 200 million euros. However, and even after this decline, Mbappé still maintains his status as number one in the ranking of the most valuable.

Mbappé, Neymar: the most undervalued players in Ligue 1

20 Mounir Chouiar – Dijon – New market value: -1 to 8 M €

& copy imago images

April 2021 data

19 Alfred Gomis – Rennes: -1 to 8 M €

& copy Imago / TM

18 Denis Bouanga – Saint-Étienne: -1 to 9 M €

& copy imago images

17 Darío Benedetto – Marseille: -1 to 9 M €

& copy imago images

16 Serhou Guirassy – Rennes: -1 to 12 M €

& copy imago images

15 Youcef Atal – Nice: -1 to 15 M €

& copy imago images

14 Kasper Dolberg – Nice: -1 to 22 M €

& copy TM / imago images

13 Arthur Zagre – Dijon: -1.5 to 3.5 M €

& copy Imago / TM

12 Abdoulaye Touré – Nantes: -1.5 to 5 M €

& copy Imago / TM

11 Cesc Fabregas – Monaco: -1.5 to 5 M €

& copy imago images

10 Dimitri Payet – Marseille: -1.5 to 7 M €

& copy imago images

9 Michaël Cuisance – Marseille: -2 to 8 M €

& copy imago images

8 Florentino – Monaco: -3 to 10 M €

& copy imago images

7 Valentin Rongier – Marseille: -3 to 15 M €

& copy TM / imago images

6 Anthony Lopes – Lyon: -3 to 16 M €

& copy TM / imago images

5 Jeff Reine-Adélaïde – Nice: -3 to 22 M €

& copy imago images

4 Ángel Di María – PSG: -4 to 24 M €

& copy imago images

3 Florian Thauvin – Marseille: -4 to 28 M €

& copy imago images

2 Neymar – PSG: -18 to 110 M €

& copy imago images

1 Kylian Mbappé – PSG: -20 to 160 M €

& copy imago images

The most sought-after attacking duo on the soccer planet composed of Neymar and Mbappé once again demonstrated their class this week against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. However, the devaluations of the two stars are motivated by the difficult season that PSG is experiencing, as Ronan Caroff, Area Manager of Transfermarkt.fr, explains. “Due to the various injuries suffered and the expulsions experienced, Neymar has not been able to perform continuously: out of 44 possible games he has only been able to play 21 of them and not always with good performances, which costs him a decrease of 10 million euros in its market value ”.

With 13 goals and eight assists in a total of 21 games across all competitions, Neymar now ties with Borussia Dortmund’s Norwegian forward Erling Haaland (20).

Mbappé, for his part, has so far scored 32 goals and has distributed nine assists in 38 games. “Mbappé’s situation is very different from that of Neymar, who is the player with the most minutes this season at PSG only behind goalkeeper Keylor Navas (34). This time again, the difficulties his team is going through influence its devaluation. Also, the distance of its value with respect to the other leading players in the world seems too great. Before the update, the gap was 60 million and now it stands at 40 million, ”says Caroff.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane (27) is from today number two ahead of Neymar and BVB forward Haaland. English is valued at 120 million euros.

As in the recent update of the Premier League that showed devaluations of players such as Kevin de Bruyne or Mohamed Salah, the performance shown has not been as decisive as the economic situation of the big clubs and that of the market itself. Carry-over amounts of this magnitude hardly seem realistic at present due to the consequences of the pandemic. Yet Mbappé remains by far the most valuable professional in the Transfermarkt database.

PSG veteran Ángel Di María (33) is also devalued and falls from 28 to 24 million euros, the opposite of forward Moise Kean, on loan from Everton. The 21-year-old Italian international has stood out for the capital club with 15 goals and an assist in 31 appearances. As a result, Kean has a market value of € 35 million (+5 M). Thus, the young player remains only 5 million from his personal record achieved when he was a member of Juventus.

Many value winners at AS Monaco:

Regarding more market value best, the update of Ligue 1 awards, above all, AS Monaco. Niko Kovac’s side has been unbeaten since December 16 and is currently third behind leaders LOSC Lille and PSG. “If Ligue 1 had started in January 2021, Monaco would be the clear dominator with five points ahead of Lille. Therefore, some of their players get higher ratings, also for their outstanding personal performances, ”says Caroff.

Kamara, Kean, Maripán: most appreciated players in Ligue 1

20 Maxence Caqueret – Lyon – New market value: +3 to 15 M €

& copy imago images

April 2021 data

19 Youssouf Fofana – Monaco: +3 to 16 M €

& copy TM / imago images

18 Sven Botman – Lille: +3 to 28 M €

& copy imago images

17 Benoit Badiashile – Monaco: +3 to 28 M €

& copy imago images

16 Khéphren Thuram – Nice: +3.5 to 9 M €

& copy imago images

15 Arnaud Kalimuendo – Lens: +4 to 10 M €

& copy imago images

14 Guillermo Maripán – Monaco: +4 to 12 M €

& copy TM / imago images

13 Adrien Truffert – Rennes: +4 to 12 M €

& copy imago images

12 Aleksandr Golovin – Monaco: +4.5 to 23 M €

& copy imago images

11 Timothy Weah – Lille: +4.5 to 12 M €

& copy Imago / TM

10 Romain Faivre – Brest: +5 to 13 M €

& copy imago images

9 Jason Denayer – Lyon: +5 to 25 M €

& copy TM / imago images

8 Mike Maignan – Lille: +5 to 25 M €

& copy imago images

7 Moise Kean – PSG: +5 to 35 M €

& copy imago images

6 Boubacar Kamara – Marseille: +5 to 37 M €

& copy TM / imago images

5 Loïc Badé – Lens: +6 to 12 M €

& copy imago images

4 Sofiane Diop – Monaco: +6 to 16 M €

& copy imago images

3 Amine Gouiri – Nice: +7 to 27 M €

& copy imago images

2 Lucas Gourna-Douath – Saint-Étienne: +8 to 12 M €

& copy imago images

1 Aurélien Tchouaméni – Monaco: +9 to 25 M €

& copy TM / imago images

The biggest winner Aurélien Tchouaméni, a 21-year-old defensive midfielder, especially stands out. “He has started every game in Ligue 1, where he is showing more and more his talent. He is also a newcomer to the French Under-21 team, which he helped qualify for the next round of the European, ”says Caroff.

Maripán rises and becomes the most valuable Chilean of the moment

AS Monaco center-back Guillermo Maripán is another of the major players in the update. Maripán, 24 times international with Chile, is revalued by 4 million euros with which he climbs to 12 million in market value, which makes the Catholic University youth squad the most valuable Chilean player of the moment.

In addition, the promising talents of Monaco Benoît Badiashile (+3 to 28 million), Youssouf Fofana (+3 to 16 million) and, above all, Sofiane Diop (+6 to 16 million) are rewarded with an increase in market value. At the beginning of the year, Diop was discussed as a possible successor to Jadon Sancho at BVB. Likewise, the Spanish midfielder of the Monegasque entity Cesc Fábregas (33) fell -1.5 and went to 5 M €.

Boubacar Kamara reaches 37 million euros

In the sixth of the table, Olympique de Marseille, stands out Boubacar Kamara (21) with a plus of 5 million to 37 million euros, while his teammate Florian Thauvin (28) falls from 32 to 28 million euros.

In the ranks of the whole of southern France there is also the devaluation of the Argentine tip Darío Benedetto (30), who loses 1 million to 9 M €.

Homepage