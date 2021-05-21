Market values ​​Liga NOS: Coates awarded, the Mexican Corona leader

Record for Mario González

Transfermarkt has made an update of the market values ​​of 485 players of the Liga NOS de Portugal. This time, the udpate focuses only on the players who are not going to play the Eurocup with their respective teams. The values ​​of those summoned for the continental tournament will be reviewed separately from next week.

Thus, the Mexican from Porto Jesús Corona continues to be the most valuable player in the Portuguese league. With a market value of 30 million euros, the midfielder maintains his price and continues to lead the ranking since the transfer of central defender Rubén Dias to Manchester City last summer. The ‘Tecatito’ Corona is part of the podium of the most sought-after Aztecs of the moment.

The most valuable of the Liga NOS (without summoned for the Eurocup)

10 Mateus Uribe – Porto – € 15 M (+3)

10 Paulinho – Sporting CP – € 15 M

10 Luca Waldschmidt – SL Benfica – € 15 M (-2)

10 Pedrinho – SL Benfica – € 15 M (-2)

10 Marko Grujic – Porto – € 15 M (+1)

8 Chancel Mbemba – Porto – € 16 M (+3)

8 Mehdi Taremi – Porto – € 16 M (+4)

7 Luis Díaz – Porto – € 18 M

4 Darwin Núñez – SL Benfica – € 20 M

4 Julian Weigl – SL Benfica – € 20 M

4 Éverton – SL Benfica – € 20 M

3 Alejandro Grimaldo – SL Benfica – € 22 M

2 Otávio – Porto – € 24 M (+3)

1 Jesús Corona – Porto – € 30 M

In the ranks of Porto, the increases of Otávio (+3 to 24 million), Mehdi Taremi (+4 to 16 million), Chancel Mbemba (+3 to 16 million) and the Colombian Mateus Uribe (+3 to 15 million) stand out.

Personal record for the Spaniard from Tondela Mario González

As for the Spanish, CD striker Tondela Mario González is one of the big winners of the update with a jump of 2.4 million euros, which translates into an increase of 400%.

The Burgos, author of 15 goals in 27 league games, has finished the tournament as the fourth highest scorer. With 6 million euros, the loan from Villarreal CF reaches the highest value of his career.

Another Iberian attacker is also among the most appreciated, in this case Toni Martínez del Oporto. The 23-year-old from Murcia rises 2 million to 6 million euros in market value.

Sebastián Coates, key in the Sporting championship

The Uruguayan defender Sebastián Coates is the one who improves the most in the champion Sporting de Portugal, despite being 30 years old. The role of the captain has been key in Rúben Amorim’s team and its value rises from 4 million to 14 million euros, the highest since the beginning of 2019. “Coates has played the best season of his career,” says the manager of Transfermarkt.pt, Marcel de Almeida.

Moussa Marega, among the losers

In the chapter on devaluations, the fall of the Porto professional Moussa Marega is striking, falling from 14 to 10 million euros. The Brazilian forward of Benfica Pedrinho loses 2 million to 15 million euros.

