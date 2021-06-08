Market values ​​Liga BetPlay: Miguel Borja wins the tip to Duván Vergara

All the changes

Transfermarkt.co has updated the market values ​​in the BetPlay Dimayor League, prior to its completion in 2021-I and the beginning of a new semester in 2021-II. For this occasion, the appreciation of new talents was the biggest news, as happened with Yerson Mosquera and Santiago Moreno. On the other hand, Miguel Borja established himself as the most valuable player in the local rental, taking the prestigious box from Duván Vergara. In that sense, Junior, Tolima and Nacional remain on the podium of the most sought-after clubs, although only two remain in local competition.

The most valuable players

Cordovan striker Miguel Ángel Borja was mounted in the first box of the most valuable in the Colombian league. The Junior player from Barranquilla was valued at 4.8 million euros, having an increase of 37.1%, with respect to his previous update, which yielded a figure of 3.5 million. For his part, Jaminton Campaz remains in second place, obtaining an appraisal of 4.3 million euros, up from 3.8 million. The former has played 22 games in the year, scoring 14 goals and being called up by the Colombian National Team; the second, also with the national team, has played 23 games and has participated in eight goals for Deportes Tolima.

The top five is completed with Duván Vergara (3.8 million), Cristian Arango (3.0 million) and Jarlan Barrera (2.4 million). Likewise, it is important to mention that Yerson Mosquera (20) and Pablo Ortiz (20) were the two most valued footballers of the local income; the Atlético Nacional defender had an increase of 750% from 200,000 euros to 1.7 million; the defender from America, meanwhile, had a rise of 233%, consolidating a figure of one million from 300,000 euros.

Another interesting case is that of Cristian Arango, who was valued at three million euros from one million and obtaining an increase of 200%, becoming one of the most valuable in the coffee league; the paisa has played 19 games this season, scoring eight goals, assisting in four and being the top figure of Millionaires.

Following that line of promising footballers, these are other values ​​to highlight: Santiago Moreno (1.6 million), Yeison Guzmán (1.5 million), Álvaro Angulo (1.5 million), Emerson Rodríguez (1.0 million), Stiven Vega (1.0 million) and Willer Ditta (1.0 million).

Those who joined the million dollar group

For this new stock update, 14 footballers joined the million euro pool. The most significant cases were those of Mosquera and Moreno, who also joined the top of the best-valued footballers in the BetPlay Dimayor League. However, they are followed by Fredy Hinestroza, who was valued at 1.4 million euros from 900,000, after his good season with Junior. Later are Jhon Vásquez (1.1 million), Willer Ditta (1.0 million), and Fabián Viáfara (1.0 million). Likewise, Joel Graterol stood as the second most valuable goalkeeper, reaching the aforementioned figure and being behind Álvaro Montero (1.4 million).

In total, 36 Colombian soccer players exceed one million euros, having only one foreigner; Emanuel Olivera is thirteenth with a figure of 1.4 million euros. Likewise, Junior from Barranquilla has six players in the top as well as Atlético Nacional and completing it with four from Deportes Tolima.

Those who were devalued in the BetPlay Dimayor League

Duván Vergara was the footballer as the most momentous devaluation. And it is that the Cordovan extreme lost the point with respect to the market values ​​and fell to third place, being surpassed by Borja and Campaz. The current player from America was valued at 3.8 million euros, falling 15.6% from 4.5 million. And it is that in the season he has only played 16 games, scoring two goals and without a single assist, adding to him the repeated absences. On the other hand, Álvaro Montero was also affected, as the top 10 came out, after obtaining a price of 1.4 million from 1.8 million and a decrease of 22.5%.

Even so, the player who devalued the most was Fredy Guarín, who went from 1.6 million to 500,000 euros and had a decrease of 68.8%. In addition, they are followed by Marco Pérez with 42.9% (800,000 euros) and Déinner Quiñones with 41.2% (500,000 euros).

