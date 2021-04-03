Market trends and challenges for technology service providers | Opinion | Infrastructures

Hugo Ramos, Chief Technologist at CommScope.

Today, service providers wonder how they can evolve wired and wireless access networks, both at home and outdoors, without putting their finances at risk while following the trends that govern the market, all this to achieve a better quality of user experience.

That will be one of the challenges that the industry will face over the next few years. Consumers have changed their consumption habits, and their demands are greater. Every day we find more devices connected to the same network and according to a GSMA report It is estimated that in 2022 there will be up to 50 devices working simultaneously in a 4-person household in a developed country. In this way, it will be essential to identify the challenges around access networks, home networks and work or entertainment environments to find the best way to face them, with a focus on the quality of the start-up experience. finish.

Challenges for the industry in 2021

Some of the main challenges that service providers will face this year will be:

• Deploy more flexible and profitable access networks.

• Make better investments in technology, bearing in mind that the cheapest equipment does not always represent the best cost-benefit. The right equipment must be implemented in the right place and at the right time to maximize the investments made and thus avoid any type of risk.

• Keep the networks working properly and evolve those that require it, always selectively.

• Attract new customers and ensure their loyalty to the company.

In addition, in mobile networks we will see that many countries will start the deployment of 5G technology, while many others will continue to evolve the coverage of their 4G networks that are currently deployed in the region, this will be achieved with the implementation of a greater number of antennas, more bandwidth and the use of higher frequencies. All these challenges will have to be faced by following the technological trends that will set the tone for manufacturers and service providers.

New consumer habits

The pandemic and our move home accelerated the digital transformation, with thousands of families acquiring the lifestyle of The Jetsons (The Jetsons, in its original language) we were able to observe that networks must be more flexible to withstand this type of unexpected growth.

Now there are new cases of use of the network, such as online games, the multiplication of connected devices and others that recently appeared, such as telemedicine; On the mobile network, those new generation 5GNR use cases were classified as emBB (enhanced mobile Broadband), urLLC (ultra-reliable Low-Latency Communications) and mMTC (massive Machine Type Communication). In this way, consumer demands have changed, now people require greater bandwidth, ultra-low latency and high-reliability networks that service providers must offer, both in mobility and in the home, companies and spaces. more public such as stadiums, hotels and airports.

Selective densification of networks to meet challenges

To meet consumer demands for higher bandwidth and ultra-low latency, it will be necessary to carry out a densification process, in which access networks will evolve to get closer to the consumer and distribute the devices to offer each of them. a better connection. One option to achieve this in fixed access networks is to implement Distributed Access Architectures (DAA) as Remote MACPHY in conjunction with the DOCSIS 3.1 technology, where in a simplified way they will be able to approach customers and selectively evolve their networks following a better distribution and increase the capacity of the service groups. Another option is to evolve the networks of some users towards FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) selectively, using evolved optical TAP and Indexing architectures, and consciously evolve clients towards that network.

In wireless or mobile networks, densification will also have to be carried out and evolution will also be selective, moving from macro cells to small cells that will need three fundamental things for their deployment: energy, where solutions focused on distributed energy will be crucial; connectivity (xHaul), where a network planned for convergence will also be very important and; the installation site, which is expected to be done correctly (Concelment)It is intended that these small cells form part of the urban furniture without affecting it.

All these trends seek to improve connectivity and user experience not only in homes but also in public places such as hotels, airports, stadiums and corporations and, as our choice of wireless interface for almost all our devices is made, with the deployment of Wi -Fi 6 added to the new standard of Wi-Fi 6E and the increase in 4G coverage and new 5G deploymentsIn a complementary way, it is expected to solve the challenges mentioned here and those that will continue to arise over the next few years.

Strategic Alliances

In CommScope We have the largest experts in the industry who seek to help service providers in the evolution of access networks to support the demands of the 2020s, however, we not only bring knowledge and experience, but also cutting-edge technology. I like to say that we are multi-technology agnostics, by which I mean that we do not make distinctions between technologies because we believe that all can be implemented in different scenarios to meet consumer demands and face the technological challenges of the years to come.

There are many different technologies and at CommScope we have each of them, this is how we create our enormous portfolio that covers any consumer need from start to finish, in order to offer complete solutions for each implementation.