Market strength reactivates IPOs in Spain

Madrid, Apr 10 (EFE) .- The strong recovery in the stock markets, with numerous places in the area of ​​historical highs, has reactivated the IPOs in Spain, hand in hand, above all, of companies related to renewable energies , who want to take advantage of the pull of sustainable investment.

IG analyst Sergio Ávila explains, in statements to Efe, that the improvement in the market -after the collapses suffered a year ago by the coronavirus pandemic- is due, above all, to the important stimulus packages approved by central banks and hopes pinned on economic recovery.

“All of this is making the market as a whole very strong.” “We have all world indices close to historical highs and that causes significant optimism regarding stocks,” he says.

For the analyst, the sense of risk decreases as the hope increases that central banks will maintain the stimulus programs to get out of the crisis, a factor to which are added the investment programs in infrastructure, renewable energies and others sectors.

“This makes many of these companies want to go public to take advantage of this strong upward trend that the market is having,” he concludes.

From GVC-Gaesco, its experts believe that the circumstances exist for the continuity of the recovery and foresee that the normalization of mobility, the materialization of reconstruction plans and the rapid advances expected in some sectors will continue to support the income markets variable.

In Spain, several companies, especially in the renewable sector, have announced in recent weeks their intention to go on the market this year. After the drought experienced in recent months, the bell on the parquet is preparing to ring again and welcome new listed companies.

Since last year, no company had announced its intention to go public and only the manufacturer of solar trackers, Soltec Power, took the step and debuted in October.

Read more

But before this company, no exit to the Spanish market had been registered since December 2018, when Solarpack did.

This same week, the renewable energy company Opdenergy announced its intention to make the jump to the park on the bridge of May 1, a milestone with which it hopes to attract between 400 and 425 million with the placement of new shares.

Likewise, the renewable energy company Ecoener also announced this week its intention to list on the market, for which it will carry out a public subscription offering (ops) of its newly issued ordinary shares among qualified investors, inside and outside Spain.

Within this sector, Acciona also announced that it plans to put at least 25% of its renewables business on the market this year, while Repsol is studying the possibility of entering a partner in its renewables business or taking it public.

Capital Energy announced at the end of March the modification of its bylaws to become a public limited company, an essential step to prepare its jump to the market.

Other firms such as Factor Energía also contemplate this option, as did Gransolar at the time, which has finally discarded it and is putting its express sale to a fund on track.

In addition to renewables, in the financial sector, Línea Directa, the insurer of the Bankinter group, will debut in the national market at the end of this month, while the mobility company Cabify also maintains its plan to go public.

Allfunds, the fund distribution platform, has announced this week that it will present a public offer for sale (IPO), in which it intends to place at least 25% of its capital, and will request that its shares be admitted to trading, but on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, managed by Euronext.

The president of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Rodrigo Buenaventura, already announced a few weeks ago that around half a dozen companies will debut in Spain in the first six months of the year, a record figure for a semester.

(c) EFE Agency