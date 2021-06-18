Market revolution: the Chinese league will not accept foreigners

Major change in the world basketball map. According to local journalist Jia Lei, the CBA, the Chinese basketball league, will be played without foreign athletes starting next season. The information, disseminated by Emiliano Carchia, has important repercussions at the international level, since, in recent years, the competition had become a major attraction for talent from all leagues. The decision would have been made by the shareholders of the organizing entity and, later, approved by the General Sports Administration.

In recent years, the league had been able to attract players with NBA pasts or in top-level European leagues, not only as the last stop before retirement, but also as an option to continue with low-experience careers or, even, in moments of full maturity. Players like Luis Scola or Errick McCollum, currently a Euroleague player with Russian Khimki, are some examples. The American point guard, in fact, scored 82 points in the same game in the Asian competition. The Argentine, for his part, after 10 years in the NBA, decided to head to the CBA in 2017. There, he played two seasons, one with Shanxi Zhongyu and another with Shanghai Sharks, which were far from being a step prior to retirement. In the World Cup in China, precisely, he would manage to hang the silver medal after falling to Spain in the final and, now, at 41 years old and after returning to the Italian league, he is already preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.

They are just two names in a long string. Jimmer Fredette, with six NBA seasons, Darius Adams, with a past at Baskonia, Marshon Brooks, also with several seasons in the best league in the world … The list of players who, at some point, have been seen by the CBA is long, but, apparently, it will no longer grow.

In this way, non-national basketball players currently playing the competition will have to look for new teams in other leagues. Among them, Miroslav Raduljica, Donatas Motiejunas, Wilson Chandler or Adams himself. A new scenario at the international level. These players, on the other hand, could choose to play minor leagues within their own country. In the case of the CBA, surely, the measure is driven by the need to enhance national talent, overshadowed, many times, by the players who have come from the most prestigious leagues., with McCollum’s 82 points, as well as unrealistic averages, as shown. In any case, a new scenario that opens new doors in the market. A little revolution.