Market only has eyes for bonds in UF: Chile Fixed income

(Bloomberg) – After the central bank raised its inflation forecast for the year, the market is betting in July on Treasury bonds indexed to inflation at the expense of nominal papers, according to the 17 operators and analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

It is the first time, since the monthly local fixed income survey began in April, that all those consulted preferred Treasury debt indexed to the CPI instead of bonds denominated in pesos. In contrast, by June, a third had favored nominal bonds.

The change comes after the central bank projected inflation to close the year at 4.4%, up from its previous estimate of 3%, and above the target range of 2% to 4%. More than two-thirds of those surveyed chose maturities indexed to the CPI of between one and five years, and only 12% opted for medium-term instruments. The remaining 12% prefer to invest in bonds with a maturity of 12 years or more.

“The new central bank forecast for inflation in 2021 was above market expectations, which increases the attractiveness of instruments indexed to the CPI,” said Ana Luisa Charlín, fixed income trader at Compass Group.

Inflation is being driven by rising oil prices and the consumption boom as a result of new government aid amid the pandemic and pension fund withdrawals.

“The inflationary offsets of the bonds do not fully incorporate these strong pressures on the CPI,” said Joaquín Aguirre, chief economist at Sartor Finance Group.

In the minutes of the latest monetary policy meeting, released last week, the central bank board said it had considered raising the rate by a quarter of a point, giving new impetus to market expectations of a rate hike at the monetary policy meeting in August. Expectations of an anticipated rate hike mainly affect the nominal curve, Aguirre said.

Within corporate bonds, preferred by 77% of those surveyed over Treasury debt, about 60% would only invest in issuers rated “AA” or higher, a percentage slightly higher than in June. The percentage of traders preferring “A” or higher bonuses decreased from 39% to 18%. About a quarter see opportunities at issuers “BBB” or higher, up from 11% in the previous survey. Junk bonds continue to register zero preferences.

According to 65% of operators and analysts, local politics will continue to drive yields in July, as it has since May, when elections for the Constituent Convention were held. However, those citing the US Treasury as the main catalyst rose to 23%, from 6% in the last survey. Around 12% consider that macroeconomic data will have the greatest impact, while none of those consulted consider that covid-19 will be the key factor for bonds.

The “spread” of bank bonds rated “AAA” will increase 11 basis points or more, according to 23% of respondents, and between 1 and 10 points, according to another 18% of analysts. The 41% that generally foresee an increase in spreads decreased from 67% in June. Only 6% expect spreads to compress.

More than half of the operators and analysts foresee that the nominal curve will continue to get steeper in July, with more significant increases in long rates than in short ones. The remaining 47% believe the curve will flatten, with most betting that returns on shorter terms will rise more than those on long ones.

With respect to the curve indexed to the CPI, more than 80% foresee a steepening trend, with more than two thirds of them estimating that long rates will increase more than short ones. Of the 18% who say the curve will flatten, all are betting that short returns will rise more than longer ones.

CALENDAR

In Chile:

Jun. 30: Unemployment rate in May. 30: Retail Sales May Jun. 30: Manufacturing and industrial production MayJul. 1: Imacec May

International

USA.:

Jun. 29: Consumer Confidence JuneJun. 30: Pending Home Sales MayJul. 1: Langer Consumer ConfidenceJul. 1: Markit Manufacturing PMI JuneJul. 1: Construction Expenses MayJul. 1: ISM Manufacturing JuneJul. 2: Unemployment rate JuneJul. 2: Trade balance MayJul. 2: Factory orders MayJul. 2: Durable Goods Orders May China: Jun. June 29: Manufacturing PMI Jun. 29: June composite PMI

Eurozone:

Jun. 29: Consumer Confidence JuneJun. 30: Inflation JuneJul. 1: Manufacturing PMI JuneJul. 1: Unemployment rate in May

RECENT NEWS:

Cerda: food prices, oil pressure inflation in ChileChile in talks with Moderna for possible 3rd dose: PautaOperadores Chile sees higher CPI 12 months; rate hike ago: survey Chile operators foresee key rate unchanged at 0.5%: poll Lower Chamber of Chile approves to extend state of exception Government of Chile relaxes restrictions due to virus in Santiago Treasury Chile places CLP270,000m in 4-month bills at 0.7% Chile decarbonization project bad for Guacolda bonds: BalanzChile detects first case of Delta variant: Minister of Health Eurocapital places 1M UF in 4-year bonds at 3.3% rate in Chile Goldman now foresees Chile rate at 1.50% -1.75% towards end of year Central Bank of Chile considered rate hike in last meeting Credicorp: Plans of leading candidates in Chile would raise debt Ministry of Finance of Chile will auction USD3,900m in June

